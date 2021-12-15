ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Qatar World Cup employee jailed for three years as rights groups cry foul

By David Harding
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mCcH7_0dNSvOkQ00

A former media officer for Qatar ’s World Cup organising committee has been jailed for three years on charges including bribery and misuse of funds.

Abdullah Ibhais was sentenced on appeal by a Doha court on Wednesday morning, in a case that has become highly contentious in the run-up to next year’s World Cup.

Rights groups claim the Jordanian was only jailed after speaking out about workers ’ rights in the country. However, World Cup organisers in Doha dismissed such claims as “absolutely false”.

The ruling means he will be in jail at the time of the tournament, being held next November and December. He was initially jailed for five years, pending today’s appeal.

Ibhais is currently on hunger strike. His wife was in court and broke down in tears at the ruling, according to reports. In a family statement, they said he had been tried “in front of a kangaroo court”.

Ibhais, who denies the charges, worked in communications for Qatar’s Supreme Committee, the local body organising the delivery of the World Cup.

In 2019, he was accused of fraud over a contract to produce social media for the World Cup. However, he claims his arrest came immediately after he signalled concerns for striking migrant workers in Qatar who had gone unpaid.

Rights groups, including Human Rights Watch and FairSquare have voiced concerns about the case and said there were credible allegations his confession was obtained via coercion, and warned that he would not face a fair trial.

“This case goes to the heart of the serious issues with Qatar’s World Cup and every day Abdullah Ibhais remains in jail more people will know his name, know what he did for the migrant workers who built Qatar’s World Cup, and know the price he has apparently paid for that,” FairSquare said in response to the sentencing.

Ever since being awarded the World Cup, Qatar has been ferociously criticised worldwide for its labour record, with claims that many workers helping prepare the country’s transformation for football ’s biggest tournament, have faced abuse.

But organisers in Doha, deny this case has anything to do with labour rights.

In response to the ruling, the Supreme Committee said legal action was only taken after a “detailed internal investigation”, which became a criminal inquiry because of the “seriousness of the evidence”.

“Mr Ibhais’s allegations post-conviction allegations that the Supreme Committee conspired against him because of his views on migrant workers are ludicrous, defamatory, and absolutely false,” said the committee.

A Qatari official added that misappropriation of funds “is a serious crime in Qatar”.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Qatar upholds conviction of former 2022 World Cup employee

DUBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Qatar's court of appeal on Wednesday upheld a conviction for bribery and misuse of funds against a former employee of the 2022 soccer World Cup organising committee but reduced his jail sentence to three years from five, his lawyers said. Abdullah Ibhais, who was arrested...
FIFA
BBC

Algeria win Arab Cup in World Cup rehearsal in Qatar

Algeria won their maiden Arab Cup with a 2-0 win against Tunisia on Saturday after extra-time goals from substitute Amir Sayoud and Yacine Brahimi in Al Khor, a victory that backs up their credentials for the Africa Cup of Nations. It also underscores north Africa's domination in a tournament that...
FIFA
World Soccer Talk

Next, the World Cup: after Arab Cup, Qatar faces bigger test

Doha (AFP) – Qatar passed their first test with a successful hosting of the Arab Cup but bigger challenges lie ahead when 1.2 million fans and 32 international teams arrive for the World Cup one year from now. Algerian rejoicing at Saturday’s 2-0 extra-time win over Tunisia in the...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doha#Sentencing#Human Rights Watch#Jordanian#Supreme Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
The Independent

‘You will be hanged’: Inside story of how girls from Afghan youth football team escaped Taliban

Women and girls beaten and threatened with death for playing football in Afghanistan have revealed the horror of their long and harrowing journey to safety in Britain.Saberyah, a 24-year-old Chelsea fan and the captain of the Afghan national youth development team, and teammates endured months of torment after the Taliban seized control of their homeland, including beatings that left them “screaming.”This newspaper revealed in early September how 32 players were left stranded and in danger after the British-backed government and armed forces fled. Now, in exclusive interviews with The Independent, some have recounted their ordeal and the “grave threats”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

RAF jet shoots down ‘hostile drone’ in first downing of enemy aircraft since Falklands War

A Royal Air Force Typhoon jet has shot down a “small hostile drone” over Syria, the Ministry of Defence (MoD)has said. The MoD said the small drone “posed a threat” to coalition forces fighting Isis in the country’s south. The 14 December incident represented the first the RAF has downed another enemy aircraft since the Falklands War in Argentina more than 40 years ago. Defence secretary Ben Wallace said: “This strike is an impressive demonstration of the RAF’s ability to take out hostile targets in the air which pose a threat to our forces.“We continue to do everything we can...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Taylor Daily Press

The evacuation of the “Green-Eyed Afghan Girl” to Italy

Sharbat Gula was photographed in 1984 in a refugee camp on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where she resided with her family when she was 12 years old. Now she ran away from Afghanistan again, this time with her daughters. After the Taliban seized power, the situation for Gula and her family...
EUROPE
gizadeathstar.com

IRAN-TALIBAN CLASHES: THE REAL REASON FOR THE USA’S AFGHANISTAN ...

Eighty years ago today naval and air forces of Imperial Japan struck America's Pacific Fleet and sank several battleships, but in a weird "coincidence" that has been pondered ever since, none of the USA's fleet aircraft carriers were in port during the attack, and survived to go on and sink many of Japan's fleet carriers - some of them having been involved in the Pearl Harbor attack - six months later at the Battle of Midway, effectively breaking the Imperial Japanese Navy's offensive power. That odd coincidence has led many ever since to conclude that the American carriers' absence from Pearl Harbor was not an accident, and that President Franklin Roosevelt, or at least some of his closest advisors, knew of the attack ahead of time and contrived to allow the attack to happen, keeping the precious carriers out of port that day.
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

387K+
Followers
146K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy