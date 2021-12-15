ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivy League school shuts down campus over omicron outbreak

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

An Ivy League school has asked students, teachers and visitors to stay away from campus amid warnings of a localised outbreak of the omicron variant of Covid .

Martha E Pollack, the president of Cornell University , said in a statement that omicron had been found at the Ithaca campus on Monday.

While an investigation into the outbreak of omicron is preliminary, the university said, many changes were announced as a result of the finding.

It includes the closure of on-campus fitness centres and libraries, and the rescheduling of exams for online, next week.

Sports competitions have been cancelled for Sunday, while a number of offices and labs remain open, the university told students and staff on Tuesday.

A December graduation ceremony, which was due to take place at the campus on Saturday, has also been cancelled.

It remains unclear when the event will take place.

“It is obviously extremely dispiriting to have to take these steps,”Ms Pollack said in the statement. “However, since the start of the pandemic, our commitment has been to follow the science and do all we can to protect the health of our faculty, staff and students.”

The alert level for the Ithaca campus has also been raised to its highest level, red – and students are asked to test negative within 48 hours of visiting or leaving the facilities.

Masks are also required, the university said.

Many students are due to travel home for Christmas at the end of the week, amid reports of omicron across the US.

CNN

Cornell University reports more than 900 Covid-19 cases this week. Many are Omicron variant cases in fully vaccinated students

(CNN) Cornell University reported 903 cases of Covid-19 among students between December 7-13, and a "very high percentage" of them are Omicron variant cases in fully vaccinated individuals, according to university officials. The school's Covid-19 dashboard was updated late Tuesday afternoon, accounting for the jump in case numbers reported. "Virtually...
BBC

Covid-19: No plans to close schools or for remote learning

The Department of Education (DE) has said "there are no plans to close schools early this term or to move to remote learning". That is according to a circular from DE which has been sent to all headteachers and education bodies. Earlier Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said she understood concerns...
