RECAP: Race Industry Week, Day 3

I’ve been home for nearly a month now trying to unwind from what was a successful, yet frantic end to my season in England. I’ve been thinking back on all that happened in the time between picking up my Team USA teammate, Andre Castro, at Heathrow Airport and me coming back home a few weeks ago the day before Thanksgiving. Even though Andre and I spent nearly a month together in England, it all went by in a flash. Whether it was watching Andre’s first shakedown run in the Low Dempsey Racing Ray at a very cold Hinton Airfield or visiting the jaw-dropping McLaren Technology Centre, it’s safe to say that both of us enjoyed our Team USA experience.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO