Motorsports

RECAP: Race Industry Week, Day 3

By RACER Staff
racer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter five days, 55 hours of live webinars and more than 150 guest speakers from across the motorsport industry, the 2021 edition of EPARTRADE’s Online Race Industry Week is a wrap. But if you weren’t able to tune in live, you can watch any of the webinars on demand right here...

racer.com

racer.com

Max Esterson blog: Lighting the fire

I’ve been home for nearly a month now trying to unwind from what was a successful, yet frantic end to my season in England. I’ve been thinking back on all that happened in the time between picking up my Team USA teammate, Andre Castro, at Heathrow Airport and me coming back home a few weeks ago the day before Thanksgiving. Even though Andre and I spent nearly a month together in England, it all went by in a flash. Whether it was watching Andre’s first shakedown run in the Low Dempsey Racing Ray at a very cold Hinton Airfield or visiting the jaw-dropping McLaren Technology Centre, it’s safe to say that both of us enjoyed our Team USA experience.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Loeb/Gutierrez top qualifying for Extreme E finale

The X44 Extreme E team completed another dominant qualifying performance in Extreme E Season One by adding the fastest time in Qualifying Two to the best time in Q1 at the Jurassic X Prix in Dorset, UK. Cristina Gutierrez drove the car for the first two tours of the three-lap...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

NASCAR set for 670hp at most tracks for 2022

During the final day of Next Gen testing at Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR announced a horsepower change for the 2022 Cup Series. NASCAR senior vice president and chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell said teams would likely run 670hp engines at all tracks next season except for the superspeedways of Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. It may also run at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which is undergoing a reprofile and repave.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Karters Garat, Isambard moving to USF Juniors along with their team

Longtime kart team entrant International Motorsport has announced it will contest its first season in the open-wheel ranks with an entry in the YACademy Winter Series and the new USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires next year. This was the next logical step for the Carlos Martinez-led team after victories and titles in the Florida Winter Tour.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

New name, opener for Trans Am Western Championship

Trans Am Race Company officials announced today that its West Coast-based championship will be renamed as the “Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Western Championship.”. Officials also announced that a new date and venue will be added to the 2022 calendar. Thunderhill Raceway will now stage the Western Championship’s season opener as part of the Northern California Shelby Club Spring Sprint April 9-10. The addition of the two-day event will expand the Western Championship schedule to eight rounds held at seven venues.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

G-Drive By APR confirms line-ups for two-car LMP2 Rolex 24 entry

Accomplished LMP2 entrant G-Drive Racing by APR has announced a pair of entries in the class for its Rolex 24 At Daytona debut next month. The Russian team’s No. 68 ORECA will be led by three-time DTM champion Rene Rast, who returns to the Rolex 24 for the first time since 2019 when he competed for the Mazda factory DPi team.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Blickensderfer quits as Front Row crew chief

Front Row Motorsports revealed Friday that Drew Blickensderfer had informed them he is leaving the organization to pursue other options. Blickensderfer has served as the crew chief for Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Ford team for the past three seasons. Blickensderfer and McDowell scored an upset victory in the 2021 Daytona 500, which qualified them for the playoffs. The duo finished 16th in the final championship standings but scored season-highs in top-10 finishes (five), top-five finishes (two), and laps led (26).
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Extreme E champs RXR exult after ‘brutal’ season

Rosberg X Racing (RXR) celebrated in appropriate fashion after emerging the champions of the first season of Extreme E, securing the title in the all-electric off-road series after finishing fourth in the season-ending Jurassic X Prix in Dorset, UK. Despite finishing level on 155 points with Jurassic X Prix winners...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Porsche confirms Cameron and Nasr as new factory drivers

Two-time IMSA DPi champion Felipe Nasr and three-time IMSA title winner Dane Cameron have been confirmed as the newest members of Porsche’s factory driver squad. The Californian and Brazilian duo are expected to play a major role once the new Penske Porsche Motorsports LMDh program debuts in 2023, and prior to his return to the top category of prototypes, Nasr will be utilized in GTD Pro at IMSA’s four longest events with Pfaff Motorsports and co-drivers Matt Campbell and Mathieu Jaminet.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

‘I don’t see any reason’ why Hamilton should quit - Verstappen

Max Verstappen says he doesn’t see a reason for Lewis Hamilton to quit Formula 1 following the controversial end to the 2021 drivers’ championship. Hamilton was leading comfortably before a late safety car period and Mercedes believed he would either have a cushion of five lapped cars left between himself and Verstappen for a final-lap restart or the race would end under the safety car. After race director Michael Masi opted to move the five cars — but not the rest of the lapped runners — and then restart, Verstappen took victory on the final lap, leading to protests and an appeal that Mercedes eventually dropped.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Mazda shifts focus to grassroots

Excitement and anticipation are building for the 2023 season, when BMW, Audi and Porsche will enter the future LMDh category in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship along with prototype holdovers Acura and Cadillac. But one traditional prototype competitor won’t be joining those marques for IMSA’s next era. Mazda...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Porsche teases images of LMDh

Porsche offered a glimpse of its prototype future Saturday by revealing the first images of its LMDh car that will compete in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship beginning in 2023 as part of its annual Night of Champions honoring the German marque’s global motorsports accomplishments for the current year and previewing the season ahead. The event, which was held virtually rather than live due to the pandemic, also confirmed Dane Cameron and Felipe Nasr as factory drivers for the project.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Changes to SCCA Runoffs qualification criteria for 2022

SCCA’s Road Racing Department has announced qualifying criteria for those seeking an invitation to the 59th Sports Car Club of America National Championship Runoffs taking place September 24 -October 2 at Virginia International Raceway. Some significant changes have been made from 2021’s criteria, which are discussed in the following paragraphs. You can also review a helpful flowchart for a visual explanation. Click here to download it.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Pfaff to GTD Pro with Porsche

Pfaff Motorsports will not defend its new IMSA GTD championship, but the Canadian team isn’t leaving the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. In response to its breakthrough achievement with the No. 9 Porsche 911 GT3 R, the German factory has nominated the team led by Steve Bortolotti to represent the brand in IMSA’s new GTD Pro class next season with three works drivers.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Sports 2000 the featured marque for 44th HSR Mitty

Sports 2000, the popular road racing category that has provided an affordable yet competitive entry into sports car racing for thousands of racers around the world, will be the featured marque of the 44th Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Mitty at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, April 28-May 1, 2022. Introduced in...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Heylen awarded Porsche Cup after strong 2021 season

Jan Heylen was named the recipient of the Porsche Cup athe the manufacturer’s “Night of Champions” event, for his 2021 efforts that included a campaign in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge championship, along with capturing the Michelin Endurance Cup GTD title in the WeatherTech Sportscar Championship. The...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

Formula 1: The cause of Sergio Perez’s mysterious retirement

Why did Sergio Perez mysteriously retire from the 2021 Formula 1 season finale during the safety car period ahead of the final restart?. Like teammate Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez made a pit stop for new tires during the late safety car period in Sunday’s 2021 Formula 1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit.
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

The Ferrari Making the Biggest Splash at Formula 1 Is Not a Car

Formula 1 fans may be used to seeing the name Ferrari up on the winners’ podium—though last weekend the Ferrari race team placed third in the world championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with team Red Bull capturing the win in an upset over Mercedes. But there’s another Ferrari making a splash on the F1 scene these days: the sparkling wine the drivers were popping on the stage. Ferrari Trento bubbly is widely known in Italy and throughout Europe, but in the US, not so much. Most of us consider Prosecco synonymous with Italian sparkling wine, but Ferrari Trento creates...
MOTORSPORTS

