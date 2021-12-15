ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Only 4 Exercises You Need for Better Full-Body Mobility

By Rachel Grice
LIVESTRONG.com
Ever wake up the morning after doing a new or particularly tough workout feeling like you might not be able to get out of bed? That's the perfect time for a mobility session: a slow, gentle workout that takes your joints through their full range of motion while stretching your muscles.

Morit Summers, CPT , creator of Brooklyn-based training studio Form Fitness and host of our "New Year, Do You" Challenge, created this mobility workout to give your body that chance to recover in between strength-training workouts and to help you move better every day.

"A major reason that people have more aches and pains [as they get older] is because they stop moving their bodies and over time they lose some ability to move," she says. "Doing mobility regularly can help keep our bodies moving the way they are intended to move."

If you're doing the challenge, follow the weekly rep scheme below. If you're doing this workout on your own, increase or decrease the reps and sets based on your fitness level.

In between sets and exercises, rest for 20 to 40 seconds. You won't feel fully rested (like you were before your workout) but you should feel ready to tackle the next set.

4 Body-Weight Moves for Better Mobility

The "New Year, Do You" Challenge is accessible to all fitness levels. That's why we're providing a main move and at least one modification or variation.

In the videos below, you'll see one trainer — either Summers or her Form Fitness co-founder Francine Delgado-Lugo — demonstrating the base exercise along with a modification or variation from the other trainer. Choose the version of the exercise that works best for you.

