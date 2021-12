The PBR Scout Days have become our way of kicking the year off with an event where players throughout Nevada are provided an opportunity to update their PBR Player Profiles with the base level information retrieved. From the PBR Scout Day, we are able to track players progess, highlight standout performances and begin the process of selecting the very best to represent Nevada at the 2022 Junior Future Games (2026/2027), the 2022 Future Games (2024/2025) or the 2022 West Coast Games (2023). Both high school programs and club organizations have an opportunity to provide their players with an exclusive Scout Day for players within their program.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO