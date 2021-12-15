Delek US Holdings (DK) and Delek Logistics (DKL) Announces 2022 Capital Program

DKL is the drop-down midstream partnership for Delek US Holdings, giving it the advantage of a larger company to serve as a regular customer. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) is a midsized midstream partnership that was formed by Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) in order to own, acquire, and construct oil and refined products pipelines and other midstream assets. As was the case with most midstream and other companies connected to the energy sector, Delek Logistics Partners saw its unit price devastated severely last year when crude oil prices plummeted in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. However, it has since rebounded sharply, with the unit price up 44.96% over the past year. Despite the steep price increase though, the company still yields an attractive 8.74% at the current level, which can be quite hard to find in the current environment. In addition to this attractive yield, there are some reasons to believe that the company may be able to deliver some growth to its investors going forward. In short, the company may present a reasonably attractive opportunity at the present level. Let us investigate further.

INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO