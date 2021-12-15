ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Delek US Holdings (DK) and Delek Logistics (DKL) Announces 2022 Capital Program

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Today Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) and Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) announced their 2022 capital spending budget with a range of approximately $250 million to $260 million on a consolidated basis....

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Independent Bank (IBCP) Announces Up to 1.1M Share Buyback

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP), the holding company of Independent Bank, a Michigan-based community bank, announced that its Board of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Declares $0.07 Special Dividend; 0.4% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ: ROIC) declared a special dividend of $0.07 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 22,...
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend; 1.3% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE: VAC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share, or $2.16 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 6, 2022, to stockholders of record...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE) Reports Q4 Net Loss of $9.2M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) reported Q4 net loss of $9.2 million. Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $13.73 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Blade...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delek Us#Capital Budget#Dkl#Capital Program#Streetinsider Premium#Delek Us Holdings#Delek Logistics Partners#Delek Permian#Maintenance Reliability
StreetInsider.com

Fresh Vine Wine (VINE) Announces 2.2M Share IPO at $10/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2,200,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $10.00 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable. All of the shares are being offered by Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 330,000 shares of common stock from Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. at the initial public offering price. The shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE American on December 14, 2021 under the ticker symbol "VINE," and the offering is expected to close on December 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. co-owners Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev, together with newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Janelle Anderson, are scheduled to be at the NYSE to ring the closing bell on December 16, 2021.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Philip Morris International (PM) Declares $1.25 Quarterly Dividend; 5.6% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share, or $5 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 10, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Downgrades HCA Holdings (HCA) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Lisa Gill downgraded HCA Holdings (NYSE: HCA) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

BitNile Holdings (NILE) Announces $50M Share Buyback

(Updated - December 15, 2021 6:32 AM EST)BitNile Holdings, Inc (NYSE American: NILE), a diversified holding company, announced today that ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

XPO Logistics (XPO) PT Lowered to $84 at Stifel

Stifel analyst J. Bruce Chan lowered the price target on XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) to $84.00 (from $100.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Suncor Energy (SU) Announces 2022 Production Outlook, Plans on Capital Program

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Suncor (NYSE: SU) released its 2022 corporate guidance today which supports the previous announcements of doubling the dividend, increasing share buybacks and lowering the capital program by $300 million. The 2022 guidance reflects strong operational performance across all assets and continued capital and cost discipline. Highlights include:
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Delek Logistics Partners: A Solid 8%+ Yielder With Growth Prospects

DKL is the drop-down midstream partnership for Delek US Holdings, giving it the advantage of a larger company to serve as a regular customer. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) is a midsized midstream partnership that was formed by Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) in order to own, acquire, and construct oil and refined products pipelines and other midstream assets. As was the case with most midstream and other companies connected to the energy sector, Delek Logistics Partners saw its unit price devastated severely last year when crude oil prices plummeted in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. However, it has since rebounded sharply, with the unit price up 44.96% over the past year. Despite the steep price increase though, the company still yields an attractive 8.74% at the current level, which can be quite hard to find in the current environment. In addition to this attractive yield, there are some reasons to believe that the company may be able to deliver some growth to its investors going forward. In short, the company may present a reasonably attractive opportunity at the present level. Let us investigate further.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Crown Holdings (CCK) Announces $3B Share Buyback

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) announced today that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of an aggregate amount of up to $3.0 billion of Company stock through the end of 2024. The new authorization, which supersedes the previous authorization announced on February 25, 2021, reflects the Company's strong balance sheet and cash from operations, allowing investment in the business and return of cash to its shareholders. Stock repurchases under this program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, and at times and in such amounts as management deems appropriate. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a number of factors including price, corporate and regulatory requirements and other market conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) Announces Planned CFO Retirement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV), a direct-to-consumer apparel, intimates, and accessories brand in North America for women sizes 10 to 30, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, George Wehlitz, has made the decision to retire at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Mr. Wehlitz will remain in his role through the completion of the Company’s fiscal 2021 annual financial filings and will serve as an advisor to the Company following his retirement to ensure a smooth transition. Torrid is conducting a search for Mr. Wehlitz’s successor and will consider internal and external candidates.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Ennis (EBF) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend; 5.2% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ennis (NYSE: EBF) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 3, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 5, 2022.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Amen Properties, Inc. (AMEN) Declares $7.50 Quarterly Dividend; 7.3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amen Properties, Inc. (OTC: AMEN) declared a quarterly dividend of $7.50 per share, or $30 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 23,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AMCON Distributing (DIT) Declares $5.00 Special Dividend; 2.6% Yield

AMCON Distributing (NYSE: DIT) declared a special dividend of $5.00 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December 22, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 2.6 percent. For a dividend history...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Carrier Global (CARR) Raises Quarterly Dividend 25% to $0.15; 1.1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, or $0.6 annualized. This is a 25% increase from the prior dividend of $0.12. The dividend will...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) Raises Quarterly Dividend 9.1% to $0.12; 2.1% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. This is a 9.1% increase from the prior dividend of $0.11. The dividend will be payable on January 7, 2022, to stockholders...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy