Boosh to Launch Direct Home Delivery on Booshfood.com in January 2022 for North American Consumers

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2021) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is proud to announce that on Monday, January 24th, Boosh will begin to provide direct...

