Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Reports Phase 1b Data for Novel T Regulatory Cell Stimulator NKTR-358 (LY3471851) in Patients with Atopic Dermatitis

 6 days ago

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) today announced that its partner Eli Lilly & Company presented preliminary results from a Lilly-sponsored Phase 1b proof-of-concept study of NKTR-358 (LY3471851*), a novel T regulatory...

Eli Lilly's (LLY) lebrikizumab Demonstrated Significant Skin Improvement and Itch Relief when Combined with Topical Corticosteroids in People with Atopic Dermatitis in Third Phase 3 Study

Lebrikizumab, an IL-13 inhibitor, significantly improved disease severity when combined with topical corticosteroids (TCS) in people with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in Eli Lilly and Company's (NYSE: LLY) third pivotal Phase 3 trial (ADhere). By Week 16, the study met all primary and key secondary endpoints for patients on the lebrikizumab combination arm.
Nektar Therapeutics Announces Phase 1b Data for Novel T Regulatory Cell Stimulator NKTR-358 (LY3471851) in Patients with Atopic Dermatitis

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) today announced that its partner Eli Lilly & Company presented preliminary results from a Lilly-sponsored Phase 1b proof-of-concept study of NKTR-358 (LY3471851*), a novel T regulatory (Treg) cell stimulator, in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis during its Investment Community Meeting.
Poseida Therapeutics Provides Update on BCMA-Targeted CAR-T Clinical Trials at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today reported interim results from its Phase 1/2 PRIME clinical trial of P-BCMA-101 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM) at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.
​Imago BioSciences (IMGO) Reports Positive Data from Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Bomedemstat in Advanced Myelofibrosis

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGO), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), today presented positive data from its ongoing global Phase 2 clinical study evaluating bomedemstat in patients with advanced myelofibrosis (MF). The data were presented in an oral session during the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place December 11-14, 2021. Previously, a Phase 2 data set with a cut-off date of May 17, 2021 was presented at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress.
Eli Lilly
“The Buzz” Show: Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) Interim Clinical Data from Dose Escalation Phase 1 Study

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) surged over 38% in premarket trading after the company announced positive interim data from its dose escalation Phase 1 study.
Legend Biotech (LEGN) Announces Submission of NDA to Japanese Regulatory Authority for BCMA CAR-T Therapy Cilta-cel for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma by Janssen

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN), a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and manufacturing novel therapies, announced today the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) by its collaboration partner, Janssen Pharmaceutical K.K. (Janssen). Cilta-cel is an investigational B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior therapies, including a proteasome inhibitor (PI), an immunomodulatory agent (IMiD), and an anti-CD38 antibody.
Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF) Phase III Psoriasis Study to Complete 16-Week Treatment of Last Patient in January; Topline Data Expected Q1 2022

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE: CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced the last of approximately 400 psoriasis patients enrolled in its Phase III Comfort™ study is scheduled to complete a 16-week cycle of treatment with Piclidenoson, the Company's lead drug candidate, at the beginning of January 2022. The 16-week treatment period is the primary endpoint of the study, and the Company expects to announce topline results during Q1 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nktr#Nektar Therapeutics#Atopic Dermatitis#Immune System#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Eli Lilly Company#Easi
Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron

Moderna said Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine should offer protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed the half-dose booster shot increased by 37 times the level of so-called neutralizing antibodies able to fight omicron. And a full-dose booster was even stronger, triggering an 83-fold jump in […]
Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Announces Positive Topline Data from Phase 1 Study of A3907

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced positive topline results from its Phase 1 clinical trial of A3907, the first oral systemic apical sodium-dependent bile acid transporter (ASBT) inhibitor. The study achieved both primary and secondary objectives. Phase 1 study is a first-in-human, double-blind, single and multiple ascending dose study in healthy adult subjects to investigate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics of orally administered A3907. A3907 was safe and well tolerated in this study at systemic exposures that demonstrated therapeutic benefits in preclinical models. With the potential to inhibit ileal, renal and hepatic ASBT, A3907 could provide the optimal balance of efficacy and tolerability in patients in multiple liver diseases.
Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX) Reports KIO-101 is Safe and Tolerable; Topline Data Supports Advancing KIO-101 to a Phase 2 Study in Patients with Dry Eye Disease

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX), ("Kiora" or the "Company") announced topline data from its vehicle-controlled, randomized safety study of KIO-101 eyedrops. The study evaluated 24 healthy subjects and 21 patients diagnosed with ocular surface inflammation, a key driver of dry eye disease. The results demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability of KIO-101 as well as statistically significant improvements in conjunctival hyperemia, a key inclusion criterion for the 21 patients enrolled with ocular surface inflammation and a recognized clinical sign in patients with ocular surface inflammation and associated dry eye. These results warrant advancing KIO-101 into Phase 2 studies of longer duration. KIO-101 is a small molecule DHODH inhibitor representing a novel approach to addressing ocular inflammation and dry eye disease. Previous generations of DHODH inhibitors are currently approved to treat patients with the systemic autoimmune diseases, multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis.
‘Unvaccinated’ Marjorie Taylor Greene owns stock in three vaccine companies

Marjorie Taylor Greene, an extremist Republican congresswoman who routinely trafficks in misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic and those who warn of its seriousness, is being criticised for owning stock in companies that produce vaccines.As reported by the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Ms Greene this summer officially declared income from shares in AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson – the latter two of which manufacture two of the three main vaccines rolled out across the US.According to her disclosure form, she made between $201 and $1,000 from each of the three companies.The shares have become a talking point for her...
Seagen (SGEN) Reports Prelim Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of ADCETRIS

Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) today announced promising efficacy and safety results from Part B of an open-label, phase 2 clinical trial evaluating ADCETRIS® (brentuximab vedotin) in a novel combination with nivolumab, doxorubicin, and dacarbazine (AN+AD) as a frontline treatment for patients with advanced stage classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL). Data from this preliminary analysis were presented (Abstract #2454) as part of a poster presentation at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition in Atlanta.
Pfizer To Test A Third Dose Of Its COVID Vaccine On Infants, Young Children

Pfizer announced that it will begin testing a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine in infants and young children. The pharmaceutical company said the children between the ages of two and five did not produce a strong immune response when given two doses of its mRNA vaccine. However, children under the age of two had a similar immune response to those between 16 and 25 years old.
Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) and Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Announce Exclusive License and Collaboration Agreement to Develop Novel Protein-Based Therapies for Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALPN) and Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced an exclusive license and collaboration agreement for the development and commercialization of up to four preclinical candidates generated from Alpine's unique discovery platform. The overall agreement includes licensing of a lead, potential first-in-class preclinical candidate, as well as a research collaboration to jointly generate additional novel candidates. These candidates include previously undisclosed multi-specific fusion protein-based therapeutic candidates for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.
Patient-reported outcomes (PROs) underrepresented in summaries of product characteristics (SmPCs) on new drugs

Before a new drug enters the market, the pharmaceutical company must submit a summary of product characteristics (SmPC) as part of marketing authorization. This should contain all relevant study data and information on the safe and effective use of the drug, preferably from randomized controlled trials (RCTs). Patient-reported outcomes (PROs) are also highly relevant here, as by means of these outcomes, patients themselves assess how a medical intervention affects symptoms or health-related quality of life, for example. These subjective endpoints are very important for the assessment of the benefits and harms of drugs: In order to reflect the patient perspective, the collection of data on PROs in clinical trials has therefore increased markedly in recent years.
Actinium (ATNM) Reports 2 Remissions and 67% ORR in Patients with a TP53 Mutation in the Phase 1 portion of the Actimab-A Venetoclax Combination Trial in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory AML at AS

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) ("Actinium" or the "Company"), a leader in the development of targeted radiotherapies for patients with unmet needs today announced that data from the Phase 1 portion of its Actimab-A and venetoclax combination trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) was presented at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition (ASH) that is being held December 11 – 14, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia and virtually.
