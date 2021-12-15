Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Reports Phase 1b Data for Novel T Regulatory Cell Stimulator NKTR-358 (LY3471851) in Patients with Atopic Dermatitis
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) today announced that its partner Eli Lilly & Company presented preliminary results from a Lilly-sponsored Phase 1b proof-of-concept study of NKTR-358 (LY3471851*), a novel T regulatory...www.streetinsider.com
