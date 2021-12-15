ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Expands M&A Advisory Team with DH Capital Acquisition

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced a definitive agreement to purchase substantially all of the assets of DH Capital LLC, a private investment banking firm serving companies in...

StreetInsider.com

B. Riley Financial (RILY) Purchases Receivables Portfolio in Connection with Franchise Group's (FRG) Recent Acquisition of W.S. Badcock Corporation

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley Financial" or the "Company"), a diversified provider of business advisory and financial services, today announced that its subsidiary has purchased a portfolio of performing credit receivables from W.S. Badcock Corporation ("Badcock"), a leading home furnishings company and subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) ("FRG").
The Associated Press

Regions Financial to Build on Capital Markets Growth with Acquisition of Clearsight Advisors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 17, 2021-- Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF), the parent company of Regions Bank, on Friday announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Clearsight Advisors, Inc., a leading-edge mergers and acquisitions firm serving clients in the technology, professional services, data and information services, and digital and technology-enabled services industries.
aithority.com

Wealthspire Advisors Closes on Acquisition of Private Capital Group

Wealthspire Advisors, an NFP company and independent investment adviser, announced it has acquired Private Capital Group, LLC, a leading wealth management firm, offering comprehensive wealth management and retirement planning services. Founded in 2003 and based in West Hartford, CT, Private Capital Group currently manages assets totaling approximately $1 billion. The...
StreetInsider.com

Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) PT Raised to $85 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham raised the price target on Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) to $85.00 (from $77.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (FXCOU) Prices 8.7M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FXCOU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 8,700,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Grove Collaborative to Become Publicly Traded Company via Transaction with Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (VGII)

Grove Collaborative (“Grove” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable consumer products company, and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (“VGII”) (NYSE ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Ryerson Holding Corp For: Dec 16 Filed by: Sundarrajan Alagu

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StreetInsider.com

HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Clinigen Group PLC

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”) 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:HSBC Bank Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
StreetInsider.com

Atkore Inc (ATKR) Announces Acquisition of Sasco Tubes & Roll Forming

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR), today announced the acquisition of Sasco Tubes & Roll Forming Inc., a Canadian manufacturer of metal framing and related products serving the electrical, mechanical, construction and solar industries (www.sascostrut.com).
StreetInsider.com

Voss Capital Opposes Griffon's (GFF) Acquisition of Hunter Fan

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Voss Capital, LLC ("Voss"), a significant shareholder of Griffon Corp. (NYSE: GFF) ("Griffon" or the "Company"), issued the following public statement in opposition to Griffon's planned acquisition of Hunter Fan Company for $845 million in a transaction announced earlier today. Voss has nominated several highly-qualified candidates for election as directors at the Company's upcoming Annual Meeting in mid-February.
connectcre.com

Sabal Acquisition Enables Regions to Expand Financial Solutions for CRE Clients

Regions Bank recently completed its acquisition of Sabal Capital Partners, which will be integrated into Regions’ real estate capital markets division. The acquisition enables Regions to expand its range of financial solutions for commercial real estate clients while creating additional revenue diversification for the bank. With the acquisition, the combined Regions real estate capital markets platform now consists of 20 offices.
StreetInsider.com

Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Completes Acquisition of Stevinson Automotive

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG), one of the largest automotive retail and service companies in the U.S., completed the acquisition of Stevinson Automotive (“Stevinson”) adding approximately $715 million in annual revenues. “We are thrilled to add...
StreetInsider.com

Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Reaches Agreement for Euro-Syns to Tender its Full Stake in the Cash Tender Offer for Zardoya Otis Shares

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Otis Worldwide Corporation ("Otis") (NYSE: OTIS) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Opal Spanish Holdings, S.A.U. ("Opal"), has reached an agreement for Euro-Syns, S.A. to irrevocably tender its shares in the voluntary tender offer for Zardoya Otis, S.A. ("Zardoya Otis" or the "Company") at an offer price of €7.14 (€7.07 after adjusting for announced dividends). The price of Opal's tender will be subject to further adjustments for dividends and other distributions to be declared and paid by Zardoya Otis. The offer price pre-dividends (i.e., €7.21) represents a premium of 33% to the Company's one-month volume weighted average price as of September 23, the date the offer was first announced, implying a total equity value for Zardoya Otis, including Otis' existing interest, of €3.39 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Ahold Delhaize announces that bol.com acquires a majority stake in delivery expert Cycloon

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zaandam, the Netherlands, December 21, 2021 – Ahold Delhaize announces today that bol.com, its online retailer in the Benelux, enters into a strategic alliance with delivery expert Cycloon. The parties intend to jointly accelerate the growth of Cycloon and share the ambition to make delivery more sustainable and social. The current management of Cycloon will be continued and the existing shareholders of Cycloon will remain involved as shareholders. The transaction, in which bol.com acquires a majority stake, is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022 and is subject to advice from the relevant works council and customary approvals. With the growth of the e-commerce and related logistics sector, challenges are increasing in terms of delivery capacity and impact on the environment and infrastructure. The partnership with bol.com allows Cycloon to substantially accelerate its mission of green and social delivery, creating a future-proof position with strong growth opportunities in a competitive market. For bol.com, the partnership ensures that a greater proportion of packages can be delivered by bicycle and that the online retail platform can offer customers the best service in delivery. Green and social With its national network of bicycle couriers and postal delivery staff, Cycloon sends mail and packages to thousands of customers throughout the Netherlands. The company already saves 1600 tons of CO2 annually and currently employs 600 people with a physical, mental or psychological distance to the labor market who receive additional guidance from a job coach. Management and shareholders remain fully committed to Cycloon's social culture and sustainable mission to grow the organization and create new jobs. Cycloon looks forward to continuing the delivery of mail and packages for current and new customers, as well as delivering packages for bol.com, after the completion of the transaction. This will include packages from bol.com itself as well as packages from sales partners who store their items in the distribution centers of bol.com. Marieke Snoek, Managing Director Cycloon: "The partnership with bol.com gives us the opportunity to make an impact on a much larger scale. We will continue to invest in our people, network and partners and this will enable us to improve and further expand the services we provide to our current and new customers. In doing so, we discussed at length the principles we stand for and continue to stand for as organizations." Accelerate sustainable and flexible delivery Bol.com has ambitious sustainability goals and the collaboration with Cycloon contributes substantially to this. Vincent Weijers, Director of Logistics & Operations (COO) at bol.com: "We are huge believers in Cycloon’s sustainable and social mission. At the same time, it is an unique opportunity for bol.com and its sales partners to accelerate the sustainability of our growing parcel delivery business and expand our delivery capacity. Next to that, we can further improve the convenience and service for our customers with flexible and smart delivery. Moving towards a sustainable and socially responsible last mile is crucial for the future of e-commerce and we will continue to work with all our delivery partners to make this happen. With a majority stake in Cycloon, we are taking another step towards our stated ambition of reducing our direct footprint to 0 grams of CO2 emissions per package by 2025." Wouter Kolk, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia, said, “I am proud of the strategic partnership we have accomplished together. It gives both organizations the opportunity to grow in a sustainable way. Investing in and improving the so-called 'last mile' of the delivery of online orders, and making it more sustainable, sits high on the agenda within our strategy. Working with Cycloon can contribute to having bol.com customers shop however, whenever and wherever they would like." Terms and process The transaction is subject to customary conditions, including approval from the relevant authorities, coordination with trade unions and advice from the works council. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022, provided all conditions are met. Four years after the transaction, bol.com will acquire the remaining shares. Cycloon will then also continue to exist as an independent brand.
Genetic Engineering News

BICO Group Expands into Software with Up-to-$165M Biosero Acquisition

BICO Group, the Swedish owner of healthcare and life sciences companies focused on “bioconvergence” of biology, engineering, and computer science technologies, has expanded into lab automation software with plans announced Thursday for its latest acquisition. BICO has agreed to acquire San Diego-based Biosero for up to $165 million,...
StreetInsider.com

Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) Acquires RotoWire for $27.5M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Roto Sports, Inc. ("Roto Sports"), operator of RotoWire.com ("RotoWire"), a popular provider of expert fantasy sports news and advice. The transaction is expected to close in early January 2022 and is subject to customary closing conditions.
StreetInsider.com

DA Davidson Starts European Sustainable Group Acquisition Corp. (EUSG) at Buy

DA Davidson analyst Matt Summerville initiates coverage on European Sustainable Group Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: EUSG) with a Buy rating and a price target of $17.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on European Sustainable Group Acquisition Corp. click here. For more ratings news on European Sustainable Group Acquisition Corp. click here.
Victoria Advocate

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. Logo (CNW Group/iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.)

IAnthus Provides Update on the Florida Regulatory Approval for the Recapitalization Transaction Change of Ownership. NEW YORK and TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN) (OTCPK: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, provides an update with respect to the Company's previously announced recapitalization transaction (the "Recapitalization Transaction"). On November 4, 2021, iAnthus announced that the Florida Department of Health, Office of Medical Marijuana Use (the "OMMU"), by notice dated October 29, 2021, approved the variance request pursuant to Section 381.986(8)(e) of the Florida Statutes filed by the Company's subsidiary, McCrory's Sunny Hill Nursery, LLC d/b/a GrowHealthy ("McCrory's") to approve the prospective change of beneficial ownership of McCrory's contemplated by the Recapitalization Transaction (the "Variance Request").
