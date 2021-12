President Biden had a call to action today, summoning like-minded world leaders to discuss how to stand up to countries like China and Russia and to make commitments to boosting democracy around the globe. It's part of the two-day virtual summit for democracy, an issue Biden considers one of the most pressing concerns of his time. NPR's Scott Detrow has been watching. He joins us now from the White House. And, Scott, to begin, the president has said he sees the state of democracy as one of the most critical challenges facing the world right now. What's he hoping to accomplish with what is essentially a giant Zoom meeting?

