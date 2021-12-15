ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street ends higher; Fed to end bond purchases in March

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis. Following its two-day policy meeting, the Fed signaled its inflation target has been...

Dow Jones Is Almost Done Correcting

Asia Session: Modest Relief Rally As Fast Money Gets Back In But... By Jeffrey Halley - Dec 21, 2021. The Omicron/Build Back Better (BBB) sell-off seen yesterday morning in Asia, continued throughout the day Monday, sweeping into Europe and US markets. However, in line with my view... Did The Fed...
Dow skids about 430 points Monday as omicron pressures Wall Street lower for a 3rd day in a row

U.S. stocks finished sharply lower Monday, kicking off Christmas week with a third session in a row of losses, as major global cities grappled with surging COVID-19 infections tied to the omicron variant. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 433 points, or 1.2%, to end near 34,932, in the holiday-shortened week of trade. The S&P 500 index closed down 1.1% near 4,568, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ended off 1.2%, or below the 15,000 mark. Crude oil prices also slumped Monday, with the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery [s:cl00] down 3%, settling at $68.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, on demand worries. The S&P 500 Energy sector closed down 1.2%, just in correction territory, according to Dow Jones Market Data, or 10% below its most recent record close.
Global stocks buoyed by rebounding appetite for risk

LONDON (Reuters) - World shares gained on Tuesday as investors weighed up how badly the Omicron coronavirus variant would hit the global economy, with the dollar softening as appetite for riskier assets made a cautious return. The broader Euro STOXX 600 rose as much as 1.1%, with Germany DAX's adding...
Wall St set to rebound after sharp selloff as Nike, Micron lead gains

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to rise on Tuesday, following a steep selloff in the previous session, as strong quarterly earnings from Nike and a positive forecast from chipmaker Micron helped lift sentiment. A rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus has rattled stock markets...
Dow futures slide more than 500 points as market worries mount

U.S. stock-index futures fell Sunday night, following a losing week on Wall Street amid worries about politics, Fed policy and the fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. slid about 500 points, or 1.5%, as of 2 a.m. Eastern. S&P 500 futures. ES00,. -1.76%. were down 1.5%, or 68 points, while Nasdaq-100...
Wall Street ends down after mostly negative week

(Reuters) – Wall Street finished lower on Friday, weighed down by Big Tech as investors worried about the Omicron coronavirus variant and digested the Federal Reserve’s decision to end its pandemic-era stimulus faster. All three main U.S. stock indexes ended with a decline for the week after the...
Fed policymakers make case for rate hikes after end of bond-buying taper

(Reuters) – Citing high U.S. inflation and a job market that’s nearing its full potential at least while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Federal Reserve policymakers on Friday laid out a case for raising interest rates soon after the central bank ends its bond-buying program in March. And it...
