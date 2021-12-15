ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Roblox (RBLX) Stock Just Sinked 9%

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of Roblox (NASDAQ: RBLX) are down 9% in pre-open Wednesday after the company released certain key metrics for November....

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Price#Streetinsider Premium#Ev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Roblox
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Genenta S.p.A. (GNTA) Prices Upsized 2.4M ADS IPO at $11.50/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Genenta Science S.p.A (NASDAQ: GNTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for solid tumors, including the lead product candidate, Temferon™, announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 2.4 million American Depositary Shares, or ADSs, each representing one ordinary share, at a public offering price of $11.50 per share. Genenta also sold 720,114 ordinary shares reserved for subscription by its existing shareholders at a price of $11.50 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, including ordinary shares, are expected to be approximately $36 million before deducting underwriting and advisory fees and offering expenses. In addition, Genenta has granted the underwriters an option for a period of 30 days from the date of the final prospectus to purchase an additional 360,000 ADSs, which, if exercised, the gross proceeds from the offering will be approximately $40 million.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Palantir Stock Was Sinking Today

Palantir shares moved lower as investors once again sold out of growth-dependent stocks. Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock fell again on Monday. The data analytics' specialist's share price closed out the daily session down roughly 5.8%. Palantir actually announced a new partnership today, but investors selling out of growth-dependent stocks caused the...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy