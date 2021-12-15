ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield District Court temporarily closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

By Melissa Torres
 4 days ago

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield District Court is closed temporarily due to a COVID-19 outbreak amongst staff.

A reopening date has not yet been announced, as the facility is disinfected to prevent further exposure to the virus. All court matters that were originally scheduled from December 14th to December 17th be rescheduled at a later time through the clerks office once the court can safely open again.

According to a news release from Mass.gov, emergency matters, such as arrestees in custody, will be handled virtually or in-person in North Adams on Wednesday and Friday and Great Barrington on Thursday.

It was noted that applicants for Abuse Prevention, Harassment, Emergency Risk Prevention Orders and Civil Commitments, should contact their local police station. Local law enforcement will notify a court or judge for further guidance.

Pittsfield District Court serves Becket, Dalton, Hancock, Hinsdale, Lanesborough, Lenox, Peru, Pittsfield, Richmond, Washington, and Windsor.

As of December 14, The City of Pittsfield 183 active confirmed COVID-19 cases, a total of 5,450 cases and 81 total deaths. There are 71% of residents fully vaccinated.

