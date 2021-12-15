NICU cameras provide remote piece of mind for parents

Receive instant alerts when someone presses your Arlo doorbell with the Arlo Chime 2 for Arlo doorbells & cameras. This wire-free add-on also sends you a notification if it detects motion or audio via your Arlo security camera or selection of doorbells. Plug it into a wall outlet and connect it to any compatible Arlo device via Wi-Fi for no cord restrictions. Moreover, the Arlo Chime 2 helps you to feel safer indoors. This is all thanks to its 80+ dB smart siren that deters unwanted guests at the press of a button. Manually press the siren option in the smartphone app or choose the automatic setting. Overall, never miss someone at your door again, and get peace of mind for your and your family’s safety.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO