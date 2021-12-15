ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

urban-gro Inc. (UGRO) Announces Strategic Enterprise Agreement and a Long-Term Cultivation Equipment Contract

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO), a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company focused on the indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) market, today announced the signing of two new contracts involving long-time urban-gro...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

MMTec, Inc. (MTC) Announces 5M Share Private Placement at $0.40/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MMTEC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) today announced that on December 20, 2021, it had entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with a single investor (the "Investor") pursuant to which the Investor will make a $2.0 million investment in the Company in a Regulation S private placement. Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Investor will purchase 5,000,000 common shares of the Company at a purchase price of $0.40 per share. The gross proceeds of the transaction will be approximately $2.0 million before deducting fees and other expenses. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur on or about December 30, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for transactions of this type.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

SPI Energy's (SPI) Phoenix Motorcars Announces Long-Term Supply Agreement with Leading Global Battery Manufacturer

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced that its Phoenix Motorcars subsidiary signed a long-term supply agreement with Coulomb Solutions, Inc. ("CSI"), the North American distributor of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited ("CATL") Commercial Vehicle Battery Systems, for supply of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery systems. CATL is a global leader in lithium-ion battery development and manufacturing. Delivery of the LFP battery systems will begin in the first quarter of 2022.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) Strengthens Strategic Position in the U.S. with Acquisition of Breckenridge Distillery

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life, today announced the strategic acquisition of Breckenridge Distillery, a leading distilled spirits platform located in Breckenridge, Colorado widely-known for its award-winning bourbon whiskey collection and innovative craft spirits portfolio. Tilray expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to EBITDA.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gro#Design#Urban Gro Inc#Ugro#Streetinsider Premium#Cea#Mso#Canadian
StreetInsider.com

Amen Properties, Inc. (AMEN) Declares $7.50 Quarterly Dividend; 7.3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amen Properties, Inc. (OTC: AMEN) declared a quarterly dividend of $7.50 per share, or $30 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 23,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp (LSPRU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Larkspur Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LSPRU) a newly organized blank-check special purpose acquisition company formed as a Delaware corporation, today ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

bp announces agreement to acquire bp midstream partners (BPMP)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. bp p.l.c. and its affiliates (“bp”) and BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a bp U.S. affiliate to acquire all outstanding common units of BPMP not already owned directly or indirectly by bp (the "Public Common Units"), representing 47,837,828 common units, in an all-stock transaction whereby each unitholder of the Public Common Units would receive 0.575 of an American Depositary Share of bp in exchange for each Public Common Unit owned. The agreement follows the offer made by bp in August 2021 to acquire the publicly traded units of BPMP.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Travel company Mondee is going public by merging with SPAC Ithax in deal valued at about $1 billion

Mondee Inc., a San Mateo, California-based travel company, is going public via a merger with Ithax Acquisition Corp. , a special-purpose acquisition corporation backed by the founder of Ithaca Capital and the principals of Axia Ventures. The deal is valued at about $1 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2022, at which point the combined company will be named Mondee and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "MOND." The company was founded in 2011 by Prasad Gundumogula, who is its current CEO, and initially focused on the private airfare market. It has since expanded to...
SAN MATEO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
StreetInsider.com

Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) Announces Long-Term Base Dividend Growth Plan

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (“Northern”) today announced a long-term base dividend growth plan. Details can be found in the presentation made available today on Northern’s website at https://www.northernoil.com/investors/company-information/presentations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Valaris plc (VAL) Announces Support Agreement with The Seatankers Group

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) ("Valaris" or "the Company") today announced that Famatown Finance Limited, a company indirectly controlled by trusts settled by John Fredriksen and a member of The Seatankers Group, has accumulated through open market transactions approximately 5% of the common shares of Valaris.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Independent Bank (IBCP) Announces Up to 1.1M Share Buyback

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP), the holding company of Independent Bank, a Michigan-based community bank, announced that its Board of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Artiva Biotherapeutics (ARTV) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ARTV) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Our mission is to deliver highly effective, off-the-shelf, allogeneic, natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies that are safe and accessible to cancer patients. Our established Manufacturing-First approach has enabled us to produce, store and ship our product candidates and make them accessible like traditional protein biologic therapies. Our lead product candidate, AB-101, is an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy that is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial with rituximab in patients with non-Hodgkins lymphoma (NHL). We are also developing AB-201 and AB-202, our first two chimeric antigen receptor-NK (CAR-NK) product candidates. We plan to submit an investigational new drug application (IND) for AB-201 in the second half of 2022 and for AB-202 in 2023. We are leveraging our proprietary platform and manufacturing capabilities to generate a broad pipeline of off-the-shelf NK cell therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

The Fresh Market (TFM) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Fresh Market (NASDAQ: TFM) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a specialty retailer offering a variety of high quality, fresh foods and difficult-to-find items in a small, convenient, intimate store footprint (average 21,000 sq. ft.) where guests can see all the sightlines across the store. The store ambiance is like an Old World European marketplace layout with an elevated, sensory experience with fresh aromas, classical music, spotlights, and exceptional cleanliness. High-touch guest service is a hallmark of The Fresh Market, as our team members strive to make guests feel like they are at home. Our combination of premium food, strong reputation for special occasions, personalized guest service, and omni-channel capabilities has resulted in comparable store sales growth of 22.3% in fiscal 2020 (compared to comparable store sales changes of (1.8)% and 0.4% for fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018, respectively). Comparable store sales growth was 3.2% for the first three quarters of fiscal 2021 (compared to 21.1% for the first three quarters of fiscal 2020). While our fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 to date results may be attributed in part to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe they also demonstrate the effectiveness of our strategy and the initiatives we have taken, as well as broader changes in the food-at-home and food-away-from-home markets. We believe that we are well positioned to continue building off of the strong momentum seen in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 to date results, particularly the strong results delivered in our third quarter of fiscal 2021."
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Appointment of Communication Facilitator

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.(“Falcon” or “Company”) 21 December 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Investor Meet Company Limited (“IMC”) as a communications facilitator. IMC is a communications firm based in London that provides investor relations and corporate communications services. It does not have any direct or indirect interest in Falcon or its securities. The fee payable to IMC is GBP£3,588 annually, until terminated by either party in accordance with the terms of the engagement. The appointment of IMC is subject to TSXV approval.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Summit Insights Upgrades Micron Technology (MU) to Buy

Summit Insights analyst Kinngai Chan upgraded Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NORBIT - Secures NOK 35 million order from repeat blue-chip customer

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Trondheim, 21 December 2021: NORBIT today announces that NORBIT ITS has received an order from an existing undisclosed European customer for delivery of enforcement modules to satellite-based tolling systems. The order has a value of more than NOK 35 million and is scheduled for delivery over the next 15 months from NORBIT’s fully automated production line at Røros.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE) Reports Q4 Net Loss of $9.2M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) reported Q4 net loss of $9.2 million. Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $13.73 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Blade...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Upgrades Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) to Buy

Roth Capital analyst Joe Reagor upgraded Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy