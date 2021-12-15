ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

COVID-19 vaccines for children: How parents are influenced by misinformation, and how they can counter it

By Jaime Sidani
GreenwichTime
 3 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Jaime Sidani, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences; Beth Hoffman, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences, and Maya Ragavan, University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences. (THE CONVERSATION) Since COVID-19 vaccines became available for children ages 5...

www.greenwichtime.com

The Atlantic

Fully Vaccinated Is About to Mean Something Else

For nearly a year now, the phrase fully vaccinated has carried a cachet that it never did before. Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a ticket for a slate of liberties—a pass to travel without testing and skip post-exposure quarantine, per the CDC, and in many parts of the country, a license to enter restaurants, gyms, and bars. For many employees, full vaccination is now a requirement to work; for many individuals, it’s a must for any socialization at all.
PHARMACEUTICALS
NBC News

Majority of mumps cases are among the vaccinated, CDC finds

Mumps cases continue to circulate in the U.S., largely among vaccinated people, including children. Cases of mumps, once a common childhood illness, declined by more than 99 percent in the U.S. after a vaccine against the highly contagious respiratory infection was developed in 1967. Cases dropped to just 231 in 2003, down from more than 152,000 in 1968. But cases began climbing again in 2006, when 6,584 were reported, most of them in vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox10phoenix.com

COVID-19 vaccines for kids: What if your child gets the wrong dose?

LOS ANGELES - A Florida woman who took her 5-year-old son to get vaccinated for COVID-19 last month said he was accidentally given an adult dose of the vaccine. The woman told FOX Television Stations that she wishes to remain anonymous because she’s been bombarded with messages on social media from those who oppose the vaccine after she shared her story with the media.
KIDS
The Independent

How a Kennedy built an anti-vaccine juggernaut amid COVID-19

While many nonprofits and businesses have struggled during the pandemic, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s anti-vaccine group has thrived. An investigation by The Associated Press finds that Children’s Health Defense has raked in funding and followers as Kennedy used his star power as a member of one of America’s most famous families to open doors, raise money and lend his group credibility. Filings with charity regulators show revenue more than doubled in 2020, to $6.8 million.Since the pandemic started, Children’s Health Defense has expanded the reach of its newsletter, launched an internet TV channel and started a movie studio. In...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KXRM

CDPHE to text parents and guardians of children ages 5-11 who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine

COLORADO — Starting Friday, Dec. 17, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will send text notifications to parents and guardians of children ages 5-11 in Colorado who have not yet received a first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Pediatric vaccines are available at the state’s large community vaccination sites that can also accommodate […]
PUEBLO, CO
TIME

Compared to Polio and Smallpox, America's COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign Is Going Great

The agonizingly slow upward creep of the U.S. COVID vaccination rate , coupled with the emergence of the Omicron variant, has observers speaking in tones of gloom. What is wrong with people who refuse to get the shots? Some point to diseases such as smallpox and polio as evidence of a less-broken time when people trusted authorities and believed more strongly in science. But as historians of medicine, we find the despair about vaccine hesitancy misplaced.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

How Bad Can Myocarditis Be After COVID Vaccination?

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Welcome to Impact Factor, your weekly dose of commentary on a new medical study. I'm Dr F. Perry Wilson of the Yale School of Medicine. At this point, it is clear that the rate of myocarditis after vaccination with mRNA vaccines, particularly among...
PUBLIC HEALTH

