Hundreds of millions of devices around the world could be exposed to a new revealed software vulnerability according to a Senior Biden administration cyber official. The official warned executives from major US industries yesterday that they need to take action to address ‘one of the most serious’ flaws she has seen in her career. The vulnerability is a java-based software called ‘logfourk’ and some of the world’s biggest tech firms use it to log data for their companies. Experts suspect Chinese hackers are attempting to use it to break into organizations computer networks and it might take weeks to address the vulnerabilities. Attackers had over a weeks head start before it was publicly announced to organizations, which are now working to figure out if their systems were exposed.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO