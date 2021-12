As we learn to equilibrate with COVID-19, we are collectively learning how to modulate our acceptance of risk in order to re-emerge and engage with the world around us. It has at times over the course of the pandemic been a necessary choice, oftentimes in the name of risk, to forgo routine healthcare. Our avoidance of more routine prevention and health maintenance activities to minimize exposure and taxation of health systems has unfortunately increased other health risks, particularly risks stemming from delays in diagnosis and timely management of health conditions – both of which have led to crowded emergency departments with urgent complications, increased complexity of chronic conditions, and bottlenecks to accessing care.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 19 DAYS AGO