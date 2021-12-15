ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mbed online compiler “retirement” @arm @ARMmbed #mbed

By phillip torrone
 5 days ago

Heads up folks – the Mbed online compiler is in “retirement” soon – The Mbed team first released a browser-based IDE in 2010, making it quicker and easier to...

infosecwriteups.com

Compiling Postgres library for exploiting UDF to RCE

I recently took WEB-300 course and clear the OSWE exam. WEB-300 course module includes UDF reverse shell. One thing I find difficult is how to compile libraries for specific version of postgres to be used with UDF. So I decided to share what I have learned. Learn white box web...
phoronix.com

GCC 12 Compiler Performance Is Looking Good For Intel Alder Lake

GCC 12 is nearing release in a few months time as the annual feature update to the GNU Compiler Collection for this Free Software Foundation backed code compiler. On top of new C/C++ language features and various optimization improvements, there is updated tuning for Intel's new Alder Lake processors. Here are some early GCC 11.2 vs. GCC 12 development benchmarks looking at the performance on a Core i5 12600K.
Lumia UK

Makefile Tools December 2021 Update: Problem Matchers and Compilation Database Generation

The December 2021 update of the Makefile Tools extension for Visual Studio Code is here, bringing you support for problem matchers (to easily view errors and warnings in the editor), the ability to generate a compile_commands.json file for your project, and a bunch of other enhancements and bug fixes! To find out more about all the enhancements, check out our release notes on GitHub.
windowsreport.com

FIX: Compile error in hidden module in Word and Excel

Already stumbled across Compile error in hidden module while using Word or Excel?. Don't lose sleep over it - here are some easy fixes that are guaranteed to restore your files in no time. If you're dealing with Word files a lot, you might want to bookmark our MS Word...
A thank you for the Mu Python Editor from students in China #Python #Education

A video thank you to Nicholas Tollervey with thanks for the Mu Python Editor from a class of Python students in China. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
Jane Velkovski on the life-changing power of assistive technologies

“This chair is my legs — this chair is my life,” says accessibility champion Jane Velkovski, who uses a wheelchair after being diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). With clarity and poise, he shares how his first motorized wheelchair empowered him with independence and ability — and why assistive technology should be available to anyone who needs it. “Freedom of movement, no matter on legs or on wheels, is a human right,” he says.
CircuitPython 7.1.0 Beta 3 Released! @circuitpython

This is CircuitPython 7.1.0-beta.3, the fourth beta release for CircuitPython 7.1.0. It is relatively stable, but contains issues we may still address for 7.1.0. This release fixes a regression in 7.1.0-beta.2 that caused problems with displayio and possibly other problems. Notable additions to 7.1.0 since 7.0.0. Initial port for Raspberry...
Project SPHINX – When the USSR tried to change the personal computer forever #VintageComputing #Design

Looking back at Soviet Union’s technology, what first comes to mind is the Sputnik, the Soyuz spacecraft, aircraft such as the Tupolev 144 (the famous “Concordski”), or huge nuclear submarines. What does not come to mind are consumer electronics products and computers, which is not surprising. One of them, possibly the most visionary, was named Project SPHINX.
The Best of 404PageFound, and Other Primitive ’90s Websites That Still Exist

Remember early fan sites? The vast archives of the internet are full of forgotten places. Stephen Johnson at Lifehacker does some deep digging for time capsules. Its equal parts funny and fascinating!. The idea that once something hits the internet, it’s there forever, isn’t true. Things disappear from the internet...
Make Sound Reactive LED Halo Hat #WearableWednesday

Take your hat out and make a scene with this fun build from QuackMasterDan on Instructables:. At its core, it is a LED ribbon, attached to a wire ring with zip-ties, attached to a hat/baseball-cap. LED sound-control is by a SP107E (on Amazon) LED Controller which has an embedded microphone. Then just connect power to a 5v supply (USB Battery Pack), it fits in your pocket and is good to go!
STEMMA QT MCP23017 GPIO expander

We’ve gotten a lot of requests for a MCP23017 breakout and we’ve always sorta been like “ehh why not just use the DIP chip?” but with STEMMA QT we could see the use case for a plug and play version that comes with all the passives on board. so this breakout has 16 GPIO with matching ground pad. each gpio can have pullup, with 3 address pins, 2 irq pins, runs on 3 or 5V power and logic. we think this board is kind qt! – video.
bitcoinist.com

Bringing Social Media Empowerment Through Online Community, Emotional Connection and Armed Love

Much of the activity on social media is based around passion, emotional connections and community. Social interactions usually include liking posts, sharing images of family and friends, tagging them, or updating a status, all as a means of maintaining contact and connecting with those they care about. Popular social media platforms have become a vehicle for sharing many different things, arguably becoming this generation’s method of projecting humanity’s love of the people in their lives and passion for the things in life.
The Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer

The IXPE satellite, which is roughly the size of a refrigerator, is a $214 million dollar mission that aims to probe the physics behind some of the universe’s most dynamic objects: black holes and neutron stars. Astronomers are hoping that this satellite will be a new tool at their disposal to probe the mysteries of the universe.
Internet of Things Mood Tracker for School or Work

How are doing? Thats sort of the idea behind this project. It isn’t always easy to let someone know, or even to know when, to ask. This iot tracker lets users check in easily without a word. From Monacacha on Instructables. Thanks for sharing. This project is designed to...
Give the Gift of AdaBox

Did you know you can send an AdaBox gift subscription?. With an AdaBox gift subscription you can buy a specific number of AdaBoxes up front. Starting with the next AdaBox installment we will ship one AdaBox directly to the gift recipient until the gift subscription is fulfilled. Send an email...
A “Complete” Miniature Painting Guide in Under 30 Minutes

It’s the turn into a new year. Maybe you’re the resolution type or maybe you’ve just decided that you’re finally going to break down and learn to properly paint gaming miniatures (or to improve your craft). In this Tabletop Time video, the guys run through the...
Neocontroller Color Grading Input Box

Build this sliders-and-keyswitches input device to speed up your photo color grading workflow!. Adobe Lightroom Classic can be controlled via MIDI messages, giving you quick access to essential processing controls. It's a snap to adjust fundamental photo developing parameters such as exposure, color temperature, contrast, and saturation with the handy sliders. Use the keys to swap photos, and pull up the crop and heal tools.
The QT Py ESP32-S2 tester lives! A coming soon preview :)

OK so to get the QT Py manufactured we need a tester. In this case we’re not going with a teensy or arduino because the fastest way to program an esp32-s2 (we’ve found) is with the compressing stub loader that esptool.py uses. also, we’re going to be doing a wifi signal test where we scan on the Raspi for the ESP’s access point – this is a simple but effective way to make sure the antenna is on right. the tester python code runs on the pi, with a pitft for colorful text output and buttons to start test. another great example of using your own tools to make tools that are used to make other tools! – Video.
Turning a MacBook into a Touchscreen with $1 of Hardware @anishathalye

Anish Athalye discusses turning a MacBook into a touchscreen using only $1 of hardware and a little bit of computer vision. The proof-of-concept, dubbed “Project Sistine” was prototyped with Kevin, Guillermo, and Logan in about 16 hours. Our idea was to retrofit a small mirror in front of...
