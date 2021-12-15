ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Samsung starts sampling 24Gbps GDDR6 memory chips

By Slobodan Simic
Fudzilla
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung has announced it has started sampling 20Gbps and 24Gbps GDDR6 memory chips, which will bring up to 50 percent performance increase compared to 16Gbps GDDR6 chips. According to Samsung's own site, these new...

fudzilla.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
PC Perspective

Podcast #654 – Snapdragon 8, AMD WiFi Chips, Bricking Samsung TVs, Windows on ARM, DDR4 still very good & plenty fast + more!

AMD has bought their way into having their own WiFi chips, curtesy of MediaTek. DDR4 has still got it where it counts in many cases, and if you’ve got plenty of $ to blow, you can get yourself an ITX form factor convertible board for your Pi 4, and that Windows on ARM exclusive between Microsoft and Qualcomm looks to be ending. Plenty more in the show, enjoy!
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#16gbps#Jedec#Gddr6x Co#Micron
Android Headlines

Google Tensor Chip Contains Several Samsung Components

The Google Pixel 6 series brings a lot of firsts for the company. One among them is the chipset, which the company calls Google Tensor. We’ve known for quite some time that Samsung had some involvement in developing this chipset. A new report now tells us exactly how much the Korean manufacturer contributed towards the new Tensor chip.
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

Samsung Claims That the Chip Shortage Will Continue Up Until H2 2022

No one really is a stranger to the global chip shortage that has impacted more or less every industry that we can think about, and the same goes for the smartphone industry. This shortfall of chips has affected Samsung as well, and apparently, the South Korean giant seems to have a timeline based on which things will start to come back to normal.
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Here’s more proof of how dependent Google was on Samsung for Tensor chip

The Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are Google’s first smartphones with its in-house Tensor chipset. However, the chip is not entirely designed by Google, and the company had a lot of help from Samsung’s semiconductor design arm. A new report shows how dependent Google was on Samsung for its first processor.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

IBM and Samsung say their chip breakthrough could give phones 'week-long' battery life

IBM and Samsung have teased a new vertical transistor design "breakthrough" they reckon could transform the semiconductor industry and give Moore's Law a few years' more life. The companies hailed the vertical transistor design as a major benefit to smartphones because it could reduce energy use by 85% compared to finite or fin field-effect transistors (finFET) used in today's chips.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
Android Authority

Here's how long the chip shortage will last, according to Samsung

The company is reportedly taking a few measures to mitigate the effects of the shortage. Samsung has reportedly said that the chip shortage will continue up until H2 2022. It purportedly said that chipsets and RF chips in particular will be in short supply until then. The firm is said...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Mobile estimates the chip shortages are far from over

According to a new report coming from The Elec, Samsung Mobile's senior executives met with executives from 30 major component suppliers in early November to devise a new strategy in order to secure enough chips for 2022. Chip supplies are expected to remain tight up until the second half of 2022.
CELL PHONES
CNN

Samsung names new co-CEOs for smartphones and chips

Seoul — Samsung Electronics will merge its mobile and consumer electronics divisions, the firm said on Tuesday, naming new co-chief executives in the biggest reshuffle since 2017 to simplify its structure and focus on the logic chip business. Two co-chief executives, instead of three, will lead the South Korean firm...
BUSINESS
Tom's Hardware

SK Hynix Samples 24Gb DDR5 Chips, 96GB DIMMs Possible

SK hynix announced that it had begun sampling the industry's first 24Gb DDR5 memory chips, opening the door to 48GB and 96GB memory modules for next-generation servers, including AMD's Genoa and Intel's Sapphire Rapids CPUs. In addition, the same devices can be used to build 24GB unbuffered DIMMs for desktops and workstations. As a result of the advance, high-end servers could now come with 768GB of DDR5 on a single module.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Samsung and IBM unveil a new kind of transistor for the ultra-efficient chips of the future

IBM's most cutting-edge type of chip is the result of its "nanosheet" technology which results in an ultra-advanced architecture of 2 nanometers (nm). Now, the company has announced that it has been working on what might be the next step on from that with Samsung. It is a new kind of transistor that could allow for a greater density of these components per chip compared to anything available at present, and, thus, potentially improved power-efficiency or performance.
BUSINESS
gizmochina.com

SK hynix becomes the first to achieve 24GB DDR5 DRAM chip density, has begun shipping samples to customers

In October 2020, SK Hynix, the second-largest memory chipmaker after Samsung, became the world’s first to release DDR5 DRAM (Double Data Rate dynamic random access memory) chips. The South Korean company continues to maintain its lead in the DDR5 DRAM technology as it announced earlier today that it’s now sampling the world’s first 24Gb (gigabit) DDR5 RAM chips with customers.
BUSINESS
Fudzilla

Intel Arc Alchemist gets video treatment

Intel’s Arc Alchemist graphics chips have been shown in a video, and its launch plans see fresh rumours. YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead (MLID), a common source of Intel and AMD leaks, who shared some images in a), with the pics showing what appears to be two different graphics chips, high-end with up to 512 EUs (or Execution Units) and low-end with up to 128 EUs.
COMPUTERS
SamMobile

Samsung continues to use underpowered Exynos chips in its new phones

Samsung has a knack for using underpowered processors in most of its entry-level and mid-range smartphones. We had hoped that the company might improve its processor selection next year, but that doesn’t appear to be the case, at least for the LTE variant of the Galaxy A13. The company’s...
CELL PHONES
Fudzilla

Nvidia's MX550 GPU surface online

Nvidia's MX550 entry-level mobile GPU has appeared online and according to rumors, it should be based on GA107 Ampere GPU and paired up with 2GB of GDDR6 memory. The new GPU appeared at Geekbench in a Lenovo laptop with Intel Core i7-120P 12-core CPU, and although it is listed only as a "Graphics Device", the rumor from ITHome suggests this is Nvidia's new MX550 entry-level GPU.
COMPUTERS
Android Headlines

Samsung Sees Chip Shortage Affecting Smartphone Industry Through 2022

The ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage may continue until the second half of 2022, Samsung estimates. TM Roh, the head of the company’s mobile division, discussed the matter in a recent meeting with its partner firms, The Elec reports. Senior executives from over 30 major smartphone component suppliers attended the meeting last month.
CELL PHONES
Fudzilla

Lenovo accidently leaks entry level RX 6500 XT graphics card

Lenovo accidentally listed some specifications and confirming the name of AMD’s upcoming entry-level RX 6500 XT graphics card. In the listing, which was screen grabbed by @KOMACHI_ENSAKA, via VideoCardz.com, before it was removed. Lenovo confirmed the card will carry just 4GB of GDDR6 memory and somewhat curiously, just two...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy