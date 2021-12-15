ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

How Can Your Mental Health Benefit From Different Massages?

By Gemma Hayes
artofhealthyliving.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a fact that in the current century, more and more people are suffering from different mental illnesses such as depression. Different massage techniques can trigger certain reactions in our bodies that make us feel better again, cured of all the stress we might be carrying. Some students commit suicide...

artofhealthyliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Mental Health Can Have a Significant Impact on Your Dental Health—Here’s Why

When it comes to your body, it's helpful to remember that everything is, quite literally, connected. Your gut health can affect your mood, and your menstrual cycle can affect your muscles and joints. The same is true for your mental and oral health—they impact each other in very real ways. Patients with severe mental health conditions are 2.7 times more likely to lose all of their teeth, and multiple studies have shown that patients grappling with their mental health have higher rates of gum disease and tooth decay, says Greg Grillo, DDS, practicing dentist at Express Dentist.
MENTAL HEALTH
yoursun.com

Practicing gratitude can positively improve your mental health

People who are grateful seem to appreciate life and be much happier, regardless of their external circumstances. This time of year, and after what we’ve all endured during the COVID-19 pandemic, practicing gratitude seems especially important and especially difficult. What’s your advice on how to practice gratitude?. It...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massage Therapy#Massage Therapist#Blood Cancer#Chairs That Give
Tech Times

Smart Drugs: Tips And Advice On How To Improve Your Mental Health

Taking care of your physical health is important, and just as important is taking care of your mental health. Having a healthy mind in a healthy body leads to higher levels of productivity and much more focus on things that matter rather than worrying about unnecessary things, which can lead to you wasting your time and energy. One of the easiest ways to improve your mental health is through smart drugs, that is - nootropics. Because they can make such a significant impact, here are a few tips and advice on how you can use them to improve your mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
MySanAntonio

U.S. Surgeon General warns of looming youth mental health crisis: How Kundalini Yoga and Meditation can be part of the solution

(BPT) - Getting a teenager an appointment with a mental health professional right now is like trying to get tickets to a Taylor Swift concert. Basically, it’s impossible. It’s no wonder that the U.S. Surgeon General recently issued a rare public health advisory calling for “a swift and coordinated response” to address this growing crisis.
YOGA
News 12

The New Normal: How is the pandemic affecting your child's mental health?

The U.S. surgeon general has issued a rare public health advisory warning of a youth mental health crisis. Since the pandemic began, anxiety is higher and so is depression. Concern is mounting about how COVID-19 is affecting our kids' mental health. News 12's Erin Colton was joined by Eden Hana...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
WBIR

How to handle storm anxiety: tips from a mental health expert

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — As severe weather approaches, mental health experts said stressing about what it will bring is normal. "Worrying about the weather is actually very natural," said Ben Harrington, CEO of the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee. "It's important for us to be informed." Harrington said it's...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Independent

How to help someone suffering from a mental health issue over Christmas

Christmas can be an overwhelming time of year, especially for those struggling with mental health problems. According to NHS figures, one in four people in the UK are likely to experience a mental health problem every year, with numbers of people experiencing depression and anxiety rising during the coronavirus pandemic. Normal coping mechanisms might also have been removed with increases in restrictions and hurdles to accessing in-person support. When it comes to the festive period, research by mental health charity Mind finds the pressure to have “the perfect Christmas” leaves one in 10 people feeling unable to cope, a number that is...
MENTAL HEALTH
Midland Daily News

How parents can spot a possible mental health crisis

Following the school shooting at Oxford High School, the ongoing pandemic and with the stressors of the holiday season, a list of state entities like the Michigan State Police Office of School Safety, Community Mental Health Association of Michigan and others say it is important to be aware of potential indicators of a mental health crisis.
MICHIGAN STATE
artofhealthyliving.com

The Impact Of CBD On Mental Health

For plenty of years, marijuana has been used for medicinal purposes. And for good reasons, people still use cannabis nowadays, as the plant contains over 80 cannabinoids. CBD and THC are the main components from the marijuana plant, but although they’re quite similar, they deliver different effects. THC is known as the psychoactive compound from the plant, and it induces feelings of euphoria to the brain.
MENTAL HEALTH
Science Focus

A neuroscientist explains how your genes affect your mental health

When it comes to things that protect or harm our mental health, the role of our genes is often an afterthought. After all, mental health disorders and issues are products of our minds and brains, whereas our genes are microscopic elements of our DNA. It may seem a bit of a reach to assume that the two are connected.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fast Company

Prince Harry says quitting can be good for your mental health

Last March, Prince Harry, no longer a working royal, found a new job at a tech startup. The Duke of Sussex joined the eight-year-old San Francisco-based company BetterUp, which provides coaching and mental health services to businesses and individuals and is currently valued at $4.7 billion (the company raised $300 million in an October series E round). His role—as chief impact officer—spans product strategy, philanthropy, and public advocacy related to mental health. The Duke of Sussex is also advising the company on how to deploy capital raised through its commitment to Pledge 1%. “Part of his role is using his voice, experience, and background for advocacy and leadership around mental health,” BetterUp cofounder and CEO Alexi Robichaux says. Here, the Duke of Sussex—who is also an “impact partner” at sustainable investing fintech firm Ethic with the Duchess of Sussex—answers our questions about what he’s learned this year and what he hopes to accomplish with BetterUp.
MENTAL HEALTH
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Mental Health Matters: When it comes to social media how can we reject the toxic parts?

I’m on Facebook and Instagram a lot through the day. I could tell you that it’s because I’m promoting my brand, but that’s not exactly the truth. I’m on there because I’m addicted. I’ve been on Facebook since 2005 when I was in college, and even though it stresses me out, I check it multiple times a day. Same with Instagram but not as hooked. I love seeing family and friends’ posts, especially because I’m so far...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

What is double depression?

Although the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th edition (DSM-5) doesn‘t recognize the term “double depression,“ it does recognize the two diagnoses that make up double depression: persistent depressive disorder (PDD) and major depressive disorder (MDD). Double depression happens when someone with PDD also meets...
WEIGHT LOSS
Whit

Rosenheim: Climate Change and Mental Health — How can we Help Young People With Their Climate Anxiety?

Death. This is the sole comfort that Rachel Schmidt, a 19-year-old college student, can find in her struggle with climate anxiety — and she is not alone in her plight. “I actually think that climate change calms me down. Like, whenever I feel like I am having some type of identity or existential crisis I remind myself that oh, maybe the planet will be on fire in like 50 years and none of this will matter,” Schmidt said.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy