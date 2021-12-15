How Can Your Mental Health Benefit From Different Massages?

Last March, Prince Harry, no longer a working royal, found a new job at a tech startup. The Duke of Sussex joined the eight-year-old San Francisco-based company BetterUp, which provides coaching and mental health services to businesses and individuals and is currently valued at $4.7 billion (the company raised $300 million in an October series E round). His role—as chief impact officer—spans product strategy, philanthropy, and public advocacy related to mental health. The Duke of Sussex is also advising the company on how to deploy capital raised through its commitment to Pledge 1%. “Part of his role is using his voice, experience, and background for advocacy and leadership around mental health,” BetterUp cofounder and CEO Alexi Robichaux says. Here, the Duke of Sussex—who is also an “impact partner” at sustainable investing fintech firm Ethic with the Duchess of Sussex—answers our questions about what he’s learned this year and what he hopes to accomplish with BetterUp.

