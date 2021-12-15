ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Former West Virginia running back commit signs with Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
 3 days ago
The football early signing period is taking place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

Justin Williams has signed with Tennessee. Williams decommitted from West Virginia on Nov. 17.

The 2022 cycle is the first full class under head coach Josh Heupel.

The Vols were 7-5 (4-4 SEC) in 2021 under Heupel. Tennessee will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue on Dec. 30 (3 p.m. EST, ESPN).

Justin Williams

  • East Paulding High School (Dallas, Georgia)
  • Running back — 6-foot, 205 pounds

