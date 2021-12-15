DB Devin Moore Signs With Florida Gators Over Notre Dame

The beginning of the Billy Napier era brings fruitful results on the recruiting trail.

Following an up-and-down relationship for defensive back prospect Devin Moore and the Florida Gators, the highly regarded in-state prospect officially announced his intentions and signed his letter of intent to join the UF secondary on Early Signing Day.

Committed to the University of Notre Dame for over four months, Moore backed off his pledge following the shocking exit of Brian Kelly to LSU in late November. With Moore looking to weigh his options, Napier and his staff embraced the opportunity to close on a skillful piece to the puzzle in a barren DB unit.

As a result, co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Patrick Toney and Ashour Peera visited the Naples (Fla.) talent in-home on Tuesday, locking in an official visit to Gainesville the weekend of Dec. 10 and planting a seed that Moore rested as a priority in the eyes of the recently added staff members.

Boiling down to a decision to stay home or return to the school he previously aligned with, Moore elected to complete his flip from the Fighting Irish to the Gators.

Moore's on-campus experience played a role in Florida sealing the deal. Namely, the connection he made with new cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond.

"He knows his stuff for sure," Moore said. "Just in the ten-minute meeting we had, you could tell has some secrets that some of these other DB coaches don't really know. His resume speaks for itself, and he's someone that can help a young athlete achieve their dreams of getting to the next level."

Pairing impressive instincts and ball skill from the backend, Moore's commitment creates resounding momentum for Napier, Toney and Co. to kick off their run for high-caliber prospects.

Despite showcasing a skill set that suggests he would be an ideal fit as a safety at the collegiate level, Moore is being recruited as a cornerback by both of his top remaining schools.

He becomes the first member of the Gators 2022 class to officially sign his name on the dotted line. Moore is expected to be an early enrollee.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.