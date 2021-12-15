ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

DB Devin Moore Signs With Florida Gators Over Notre Dame

By Brandon Carroll
AllGators
AllGators
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVx2y_0dNSqHfy00

The beginning of the Billy Napier era brings fruitful results on the recruiting trail.

Following an up-and-down relationship for defensive back prospect Devin Moore and the Florida Gators, the highly regarded in-state prospect officially announced his intentions and signed his letter of intent to join the UF secondary on Early Signing Day.

Committed to the University of Notre Dame for over four months, Moore backed off his pledge following the shocking exit of Brian Kelly to LSU in late November. With Moore looking to weigh his options, Napier and his staff embraced the opportunity to close on a skillful piece to the puzzle in a barren DB unit.

As a result, co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Patrick Toney and Ashour Peera visited the Naples (Fla.) talent in-home on Tuesday, locking in an official visit to Gainesville the weekend of Dec. 10 and planting a seed that Moore rested as a priority in the eyes of the recently added staff members.

Boiling down to a decision to stay home or return to the school he previously aligned with, Moore elected to complete his flip from the Fighting Irish to the Gators.

Moore's on-campus experience played a role in Florida sealing the deal. Namely, the connection he made with new cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond.

"He knows his stuff for sure," Moore said. "Just in the ten-minute meeting we had, you could tell has some secrets that some of these other DB coaches don't really know. His resume speaks for itself, and he's someone that can help a young athlete achieve their dreams of getting to the next level."

Pairing impressive instincts and ball skill from the backend, Moore's commitment creates resounding momentum for Napier, Toney and Co. to kick off their run for high-caliber prospects.

Despite showcasing a skill set that suggests he would be an ideal fit as a safety at the collegiate level, Moore is being recruited as a cornerback by both of his top remaining schools.

He becomes the first member of the Gators 2022 class to officially sign his name on the dotted line. Moore is expected to be an early enrollee.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa mark relationship milestone on Thanksgiving

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa have been together for years, but this Thanksgiving marked a special one for the couple, who celebrated their first as husband and wife. On Saturday, Marissa shared a series of snapshots from Thursday, which featured the newlyweds enjoying Thanksgiving with their loved ones at home.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
WLBT

Meet the 3 women behind Jackson State football’s success

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State is almost ready to take the field for their very first Celebration Bowl. There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to make this a championship caliber team. That’s where we meet the women behind Jackson State football. “If...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Raymond
Person
Devin Moore
CBS Sports

Urban Meyer firing: Incident with Trevor Lawrence, James Robinson led to Jaguars letting go of head coach

There was a common narrative in the wake of Urban Meyer's firing in Jacksonville that the final decision to move on from him was linked to public claims Wednesday by former kicker Josh Lambo that the coach kicked him in the preseason. However, according to sources with knowledge of the situation, owner Shad Khan already knew by the start of the week that he would be letting Meyer go just months into his tenure.
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones

Life is pretty good for Mac Jones at the moment. The New England Patriots rookie quarterback has led his AFC East franchise to the top of the conference. New England, at 9-4 on the season, is in prime position to compete for the first-round bye in the AFC Playoffs. Jones...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
thefocus.news

Who is Frank Wilson's wife as he joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed

Who is Frank Wilson’s wife Tiffany after the former McNeese coach joins LSU? Family, salary, and more revealed. Brian Kelly has hired former LSU assistant and current McNeese State head coach Frank Wilson to his on-field staff, according to multiple reports. Wilson was 7-11 in two seasons as McNeese head coach.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators Football#Basketball#American Football#The Florida Gators#Lsu#Db#Toney And Co
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Mac Jones offers one theory on why Patriots stumbled against Colts

With an extra week to prepare for the Indianapolis Colts, the New England Patriots seemingly should have looked much sharper out of the gate on Saturday night. After all, Bill Belichick-coached teams are 15-6 in games after a bye week. But according to quarterback Mac Jones, it sounds like the...
NFL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Getting Crushed For What He Said After Firing

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer opened up to NFL.com about his firing earlier this week. One comment in particular by Meyer is facing heavy scrutiny on social media. Meyer, who was fired “for cause” following a disastrous, drama-filled tenure in Jacksonville, believes things are too fragile with football...
NFL
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
515
Followers
897
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy