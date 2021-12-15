ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Internet Slams Boss Who Left Worker 'Mortified' Over Terrible Secret Santa Present

By Jack Beresford
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X7ZLW_0dNSqCGL00

Christmas is supposed to be a time for giving.

However, one disgruntled worker has been left feeling a little short-changed after giving their boss a thoughtful Secret Santa gift, only to receive arguably the most thoughtless present possible in return.

According to a recent Gallup poll, Americans plan to spend more money on Christmas gifts than they did in the past 20 years—with an average outlay of $886.

It would appear that things are a little different across the pond though, if a story shared to the popular Mumsnet forum is to be believed.

In a post that has racked up over 29,000 views, a woman from the U.K. revealed how she was left "mortified" after exchanging gifts with her boss during the annual Secret Santa.

Things got off to a pretty bad start when he "forgot" her present on "the actual day of Secret Santa" in a move that essentially destroyed the "secret" element of the whole thing.

With a £20 ($26) limit set on gifts purchased, the woman felt confident her gift would nevertheless go down well with her manager, even though they ended up exchanging them a day later.

"I got him an aftershave he likes," she wrote. "And a small box of chocolates . Just Cadbury's, he loves chocolate."

Thoughtful, practical and pretty much spot on when it comes to a workplace Secret Santa, she must have been hoping for something similar in return.

What she got instead though was a coffee mug "with a pack of pens in and some sticky notes."

It wasn't so much that he had bought her a bad gift—there was a suspicion he may not have bought anything at all with the haul of items unlikely to have come anywhere near to costing him £20 ($26).

Angry at the lack of thought or care that went into the present, the woman took to Mumsnet in the hope of finding some validation that she was, indeed, right to feel unhappy.

She didn't have to go far to find it, with users happily piling in like kids in a snowball fight to slam the boss for what is an indefensibly bad bit of Christmas gifting. "I would be pissed off," Turtletaub commented. "Sorry you got such a crappy gift."

Atlaspine agreed: "Totally crappy gift. But that's what secret Santa is - waste of time and money." 123rd said the mistake was to set such a high spending limit. "I'd rather a small budget for secret Santa," they said. "Then you are less likely to be disappointed or waste a lot of your own money."

Sparklybanana, meanwhile, offered up a contentious viewpoint on the matter. "Men are always rubbish at this," she wrote. "Gifting must be on the x chromosome."

Other users like Waspsarearseholes, suggested she exact a little revenge. "I'd leave it behind somewhere he will find it," they said. "He's clearly just raided the supply cupboard in work and put together whatever he could find without spending a penny...How can anyone honestly expect someone to be pleased with that?"

In a follow-up post, the woman said that while her boss is a "nice man" he is "very black and white" and "always thinks he's right" which puts her off challenging him on the matter.

Even so, GreenCat44 felt the incident was symptomatic of a malaise that has crept into Secret Santa gifting of late. "People shouldn't join in secret santa if they're not gonna put in any effort," they said. "I got a tartan tablecloth last year that I'm sure someone just wanted rid of. I'm still annoyed."

With statistics compiled by Finder in 2019 showing an estimated $15.2 billion is spent on unwanted presents annually in the U.S. alone, it might be time for a rethink.

Christmas has proven a rich source for controversy online this year. One couple went viral after detailing how they purchased deliberately annoying gifts for their nieces and nephews just to annoy their relatives . Another woman also sparked debate after deciding not to cook or clean for her in-laws over the holidays .

Comments / 4

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Mortified#Gallup#Americans#Secret Santa#Cadbury
The Independent

‘It’s put me right off’: Woman complains as in-laws reveal they’re charging for family Christmas dinner

A woman has taken to Mumsnet after discovering that her in-laws are planning to charge her for having Christmas dinner at their home.Writing on the popular forum, she explained that her family always gets together for Christmas but that this is the first time any relative has asked for payment for the meal.“I'll try to keep this short but it's niggling me and I'd love some impartial opinions,” the post began. “[Brother-in-law/sister-in-law] hosting Xmas Dinner this year. I've hosted before. Basically, they are charging us per family for dinner.“I've never charged them before but apparently because they've got a lot...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

I have a six-figure salary – but I still rent my kids’ Christmas presents

A new mom with a successful career who could afford to splash out at Christmas has decided to rent her child’s presents instead this year. Mom-of-one, Patsy Sandys, 35, an investment director earning a six-figure income, was determined to live more sustainably after she gave birth in August 2020. Patsy...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Slate

Help! My Future Mother-in-Law Is Furious I’m Wearing White for My Second Wedding.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. I WILL be the one in white: I am getting married for the second time to a wonderful man soonish, and I have found and bought the dress I’m certain is perfect for me. I love everything about it. There is one complete nonproblem (in my opinion), which is that it’s white. My future mother-in-law, who I’ve always felt was a bit rigid about tradition but never seemed like a fit-thrower, is livid about this. Livid! About a dress color! She told me it’s tacky and tasteless to wear white on my second marriage, and she won’t shut up about it. She’s tried to “reason” with me several times, and she’s even offered to buy me a new, “more appropriate” dress. She has begged my fiancé to get me to change my mind incessantly for weeks. After the first few incidents, he asked whether I’d be willing to wear an off-white dress for the ceremony and change to the white one for the reception (to which the answer is obviously no!).
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
672K+
Followers
74K+
Post
700M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy