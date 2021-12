Diners can expect a host of new dining and entertainment venues at The Star District in Frisco next year. The Star on Dec. 14 announced that more than 40,000 square feet of space has been leased between July and November. The new concepts are all signed to North Texas-based owners, and are expected to open throughout 2022, according to a news release. In addition, an existing restaurant is relocating to a new space.

FRISCO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO