Op Ed: Wine Consumer Preferences Are a Reflection of the Industry

By Randy Caparoso
wineindustryadvisor.com
 3 days ago

Consumers are not stupid. There, that's the crux of this entire op-ed. Although I do have something to add: If consumers are stupid, it's only because. We assume that about them. We treat them that way by giving them crap. The wine industry—not just wine producers, but...

wineindustryadvisor.com

wineindustryadvisor.com

Winemakers Are Slashing Sulfites—Without Sacrificing Quality

Efforts for lowering sulfite levels go beyond consumer demand. It’s also raised the bar on thoughtful farming and winemaking practices. In their most basic form, when it comes to wine, sulfites comprise a range of sulfur compounds. They are organic, natural, formed during the process of fermentation. They are also added by most vintners during the winemaking process to further safeguard and stabilize their wines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wineindustryadvisor.com

Afternoon Brief, December 15th

It's not your imagination: Champagne is harder to find these days. After a perfect storm of disruptions, the U.S. is currently in the early stages of a Champagne shortage that is expected to last several years…. FEATURED ARTICLE. Wine consumers are NOT stupid—but if they seem so, it's because...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wineindustryadvisor.com

Bordeaux Showcases Next Gen Winemakers with Rare, 3-Liter Bottle Promotion as Region Achieves New Sustainability Benchmarks

More than 75% of Bordeaux Vineyards are Certified Sustainable, Supported by the Region’s Youngest Wine Talent. December 14, 2021 – The Bordeaux wine region is celebrating the achievements of their Next Gen winemakers with a special big bottle promotion in New York this holiday season. The Bordeaux Big Bottles program debuted just as Bordeaux reached a new milestone in their commitment to sustainability efforts: over 75% of the region’s vineyard plantings are now certified sustainable. Next Gen winemakers are at the forefront of many sustainable initiatives ranging from vineyard and cellar management, preservation of natural habitats and resources to workplace safety and supply chain efficiency. No single model of sustainability is the same, but the people behind Bordeaux wine share a collective commitment to proactively act to address climate change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wineindustryadvisor.com

Fetzer Vineyards Achieves Regenerative Organic Certification™ for Winery and 100% of Estate Vineyards

Vintner becomes the world’s largest ROC™-certified winegrower, obtaining rigorous credential for regenerative farming and social responsibility while elevating verified commitments to wine grounded in good. Fetzer Vineyards, the largest winery in the U.S. certified as a B Corporation and a leader in regenerative winegrowing, announced it has achieved...
wineindustryadvisor.com

Sonoma County Winegrowers and SD Media Productions Partner to Host Inaugural Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience

First international food and wine event in a U.S. wine region to take place May 20-22, 2022, to showcase farmers, growers, winemakers and chefs. SD Media Productions will host the first-ever international culinary event in Sonoma County – the first of its kind to take place in a major U.S. wine region – with today’s announcement of the inaugural Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience, founded in partnership with the Sonoma County Winegrowers (SCW). The three-day celebration will take place May 20-22, 2022, spotlighting world-class wines and food from the heart of California’s wine country, as well as other regions.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
wineindustryadvisor.com

Gravitas Wine Marketing Adds Dubos Bordeaux to Winery Portfolio

Gravitas Wine Marketing announced today the addition of DUBOS Bordeaux. Heralded as one of the premier wine negociants of Bordeaux, DUBOS Bordeaux will offer Gravitas Wine Marketing Grand Cru Classé properties along with exclusive Petit Chateau for wholesale distribution in California. The DUBOS portfolio includes legendary producers such as...
wineindustryadvisor.com

Amaterra Winery Sharpens Vision with Announcement of Leadership Positions

With the addition of Jeff Brown and Jami Flatt, Portland’s newest winery shares official opening date: Jan. 12, 2022. With the addition of restaurant and events general manager Jeff Brown and executive chef Jami Flatt to its team, Portland’s Amaterra Winery now has two leading experts in hospitality and culinary leadership. This announcement comes in tandem with an official opening date: Jan. 12, 2022.
PORTLAND, OR
wineindustryadvisor.com

VSPT Wine Group Chief of Corporate Affairs and Innovation Named Green Personality of the Year at 2021 Green Awards

December 14, 2021—VSPT Wine Group is thrilled to announce that Bárbara Wolff Göpfert, VSPT Wine Group’s Chief of Corporate Affairs and Innovation, was named Green Personality of the Year at The Green Awards 2021 in London. Hailed as ‘The Oscars of Sustainability,” the competition is organized each year by The Drinks Business.
wineindustryadvisor.com

PET Bottles—The Future of Wine Packaging

Between supply chain issues, sustainability initiatives, and an increase in the DtC market space, producers are investing in the light-weight alternative wine bottle. The bottle from Oregon’s Distaff Wine Co. looks like a wine bottle, complete with an Amcor STELVIN® closure. The catch? It weighs just 2.3 ounces—as much as one-tenth the weight of a typical glass bottle—and is made with PET recyclable plastic.
wineindustryadvisor.com

Flying Goat Cellars Launches New Label with New (Old) Vineyard

Lompoc, CA (December 13, 2021) – — To celebrate Flying Goat Cellars’ 20th anniversary in 2020, a new logo and wine label were designed by Michelle Ball. The iconic Flying Goat remains the focal point of the new design, which offers a fresh look for the well-established brand. Throughout the past year, Flying Goat has been integrating the new logo into its marketing material for consistent branding.
Robb Report

Meet Seamist, the Spray-On Cocktail Garnish That Actually Spritzes Your GT

It was early morning walks by the beach with his dog, Tilly, that sparked the idea. Angus Lugsdin would breathe deeply of the salty, fresh air on the country coast of Devon, in England’s southwest. “It’s that amazing smell—the ozone, the brininess, the iodine from the freshly washed-up seaweed. When the temperature is right, I find that aroma intoxicating,” he tells Robb Report, “And I wondered if you could bottle that scent.” Since Lugsdin is the co-founder of Salcombe Gin, he tasked his team with finding out. Twelve months’ worth of experimenting later, he’s launching Seamist, an atomizer that offers...
wineindustryadvisor.com

Olé & Obrigado Announces Growth and Milestone Achievements in 2021

Leading importer in artisanal wines from Spain and Portugal celebrates its 22nd year, successful charitable initiatives and activations in the hospitality industry, and expansion of its portfolio to the spirits category. New York, NY – — Olé & Obrigado, importer of artisanal wines from Spain and Portugal, are celebrating their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wineindustryadvisor.com

The Slow Wine Coalition Gathers in Italy for the First Time

Good, clean and fair winemakers meet in Bologna at the Sana Slow Wine Fair from February 26 to March 1, 2022. December 14th – — “It’s only been a few months since the. Slow Wine Coalition was launched. Today, we are proud to announce the first gathering of this network: 600 wine producers from 12 countries have so far confirmed their participation in the Sana Slow Wine Fair, the first ever Terra Madre of wine”, announces Giancarlo Gariglio, coordinator of the Coalition. “We can already count on 120 international producers and 480 Italian ones, and the numbers are still rising.” The Slow Wine Coalition aims to unite everyone involved in the wine industry—producers, importers, distributors, wine bar owners, restaurateurs, sommeliers, communicators, journalists and enthusiasts—who are inspired by the idea of good, clean and fair wine for all.
wineindustryadvisor.com

D.O. Rías Baixas Reports Record U.S. Sales by Value and Volume, Led by 13% Surge in Growth of Albariño Wines

U.S. is the leading global export market for Spain’s most famous white region. The Spanish wine region of D.O. Rías Baixas has reported record annualized sales of their renowned Albariño white wines in the U.S. market. Exports to the U.S. grew 13% by volume to reach 2.6 million liters, and 16.8% by value to $17.3 million in total sales. The U.S. continues to be the leading global export market for the Albariño wines of Rías Baixas, representing 27.5% of total share by volume. Just released by the Consejo Regulador of D.O. Rías Baixas, the region’s official governing body, this all-time high in U.S. sales was accomplished from August 31, 2020 to September 1, 2021.
wineindustryadvisor.com

VineRoutes.com Announces Its Annual List of Ontario’s Top 20 Wineries

BURLINGTON, ON (Dec 15, 2021) – — Wine trade and lifestyle magazine. VineRoutes.com has announced Ontario’s Top 20 Wineries of 2021, its second annual list of formidable producers, honoured for their outstanding wines and ability to deliver on customer experiences. Each year, the VineRoutes editorial team tastes...
wineindustryadvisor.com

Wines of Alentejo Announces Rigorous New Sustainability Certification Program

Evora, Portugal, December 16, 2021 – — Portugal’s Comissão Vitivinicola Regional Alentejana (CVRA), aka Wines of Alentejo, confirms that four wineries in this notably sustainability-conscious region have met a rigorous new set of requirements, qualifying them to feature a newly created official Wines of Alentejo Sustainability Program (WASP) certification seal (image attached) on their wines. Herdade dos Grous was the first to qualify, followed by Herdade de Coelheiros, Herdade dos Lagos and Casa Relvas. At least six more producers are expected to join in early 2022.
The Independent

11 best alcohol-free beers to rival the real thing this Dry January

There was a time, not so long ago, when abstaining meant settling for a glass of lime cordial topped up with soda, an orange juice drink, or that one bottle of non-alcoholic lager that tasted like malt mashed up in water. The scene looks very different today, though, especially when it comes to the sheer range of alcohol-free beers now available to purchase.Cormac Wall, a beer expert for HonestBrew, says customer demand has driven brewers to experiment and innovate for a new generation of alcohol-free and low-alcohol sippers. “The days of a solitary and slightly feeble 0 per cent lager...
