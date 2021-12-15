Op Ed: Wine Consumer Preferences Are a Reflection of the Industry

Good, clean and fair winemakers meet in Bologna at the Sana Slow Wine Fair from February 26 to March 1, 2022. December 14th – — “It’s only been a few months since the. Slow Wine Coalition was launched. Today, we are proud to announce the first gathering of this network: 600 wine producers from 12 countries have so far confirmed their participation in the Sana Slow Wine Fair, the first ever Terra Madre of wine”, announces Giancarlo Gariglio, coordinator of the Coalition. “We can already count on 120 international producers and 480 Italian ones, and the numbers are still rising.” The Slow Wine Coalition aims to unite everyone involved in the wine industry—producers, importers, distributors, wine bar owners, restaurateurs, sommeliers, communicators, journalists and enthusiasts—who are inspired by the idea of good, clean and fair wine for all.

