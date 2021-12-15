ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron Miller signs with Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eDrec_0dNSpj9z00

The football early signing period is taking place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

Cameron Miller has signed with Tennessee.

The 2022 signing period is the first full class under head coach Josh Heupel.

The Vols were 7-5 (4-4 SEC) in 2021 under Heupel. Tennessee will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue on Dec. 30 (3 p.m. EST, ESPN).

Cameron Miller

  • Memphis Academy of Health Sciences (Memphis, Tennessee)
  • Wide receiver — 6-foot-1, 195 pounds

