Brooklynn Miles named SEC Freshman of the Week

By Ken Lay
 5 days ago
For the second consecutive week, a Lady Vols’ basketball player has been named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week.

Guard Brooklynn Miles received the honor Tuesday when the league announced its weekly awards.

Miles had 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in No. 7 Tennessee’s 84-60 victory over Georgia State Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee’s Sara Puckett was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Dec. 7.

UT hosts No. 3 Stanford Saturday at 5:15 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

The Cardinal won the national championship last season.

Stanford and the Lady Vols last played on Dec. 18, 2019 at Maples with the Cardinal capturing a 78-51 victory.

klin.com

Rodriguez Named National Freshman of the Year

Nebraska freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez notched yet another Friday morning, the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) 2021 National Freshman of the Year. Rodriguez is the first libero in AVCA history to win the award, and second freshman in NU history, joining Sarah Paven (2004). Rodriguez has been one of the...
SPORTS
gobigbluecountry.com

Kentucky Makes Huge Jump in NET Rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up their biggest win of the season in Las Vegas, defeating North Carolina 98-69 in the CBS Sports Classic. As a result, Kentucky jumped 19 spots in the updated NET rankings for games played through December 18. The win was the first Quad 1 win of...
KENTUCKY STATE
