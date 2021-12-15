Brooklynn Miles named SEC Freshman of the Week

For the second consecutive week, a Lady Vols’ basketball player has been named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week.

Guard Brooklynn Miles received the honor Tuesday when the league announced its weekly awards.

Miles had 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in No. 7 Tennessee’s 84-60 victory over Georgia State Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee’s Sara Puckett was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Dec. 7.

UT hosts No. 3 Stanford Saturday at 5:15 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

The Cardinal won the national championship last season.

Stanford and the Lady Vols last played on Dec. 18, 2019 at Maples with the Cardinal capturing a 78-51 victory.