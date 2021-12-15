ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Bulgaria's parliament votes to freeze power prices for households

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

SOFIA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s lawmakers voted on Wednesday to shield households from surging energy costs by freezing their electricity and heating prices at current levels in the European Union’s poorest state.

In the past, rising prices have sparked protests in the Balkan country, where poor households often struggle to pay winter bills.

Bulgaria’s independent energy regulator had been discussing raising electricity prices by an average of 11.5% and heating prices by up to 30% for households from Jan. 1, bringing them more in line with prices on the market where companies buy their power.

Parliament, dominated by lawmakers from a ruling coalition that has promised to keep household power prices steady, voted on a moratorium, preventing the price hike for homes.

But a senior government official told reporters the moratorium could be reviewed as early as Thursday because it was approved without proper prior analysis and threatened “additional chaos”, although she did not elaborate.

Some energy suppliers have struggled or even gone bust elsewhere in Europe, sometimes because price caps stopped them passing on surging wholesale prices to consumers. The benchmark European gas price has rocketed as much as 700% this year.

“The new, extraordinary parliamentary commission will review the moratorium,” Lena Borislavova, head of the political cabinet of premier Kiril Petkov, told reporters. “It may offer a new solution to tackle the energy crisis as early as (Thursday).”

At its first sitting, the commission decided to offer lawmakers a vote on a proposal that would see the moratorium run until March 31.

Bulgarian companies have urged the new government to find ways to help them cope with the price surge that has hammered a range of power-intensive businesses across the EU.

The average price on the Bulgarian energy bourse’s day-ahead platform on Wednesday was 563 levs ($324.22) per MWh, compared to the electricity price set for households of about 115 levs MWh.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

People pressure governments worldwide to act on inflation

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Óscar Baños and thousands of fellow truck drivers celebrated Saturday after a threat to idle their engines pushed the Spanish government to adopt measures improving work conditions and checking skyrocketing fuel costs driven by inflation. It’s the latest effort by workers, opposition leaders and citizens to pressure governments from Europe to the Americas […]
BUSINESS
primenewsghana.com

Parliament to vote on E-Levy today

Parliament will convene later today, Monday, December 20, 2021, to consider the revenue mobilisation measures central to the operation of the 2022 budget. Key among the measures is the introduction of the 1.75% Electronic Transfer Levy also known as E-Levy. The house on Friday, December 17, 2021, passed the Appropriations...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#European Union#Parliament#Sofia#The European Union#Balkan#Bulgarian
Reuters

Nordic power price hits record high amid Europe-wide surge

OSLO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The reference power price for the Nordic region hit a record high on Monday, with prices in southern Norway scaling new heights for a second consecutive day, driven by colder weather and even more elevated prices in continental Europe and Britain. Power prices have soared...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Qatar backs UK's Rolls-Royce in small nuclear power project

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Qatar on Monday joined Britain's Roll-Royce in developing small nuclear power plants capable of delivering low carbon energy to around 1 million homes each. The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) said it would invest 85 million pounds ($112.2 million) for a 10% stake in the project,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Reuters

UK cabinet to meet as pressure for new COVID restrictions grows

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britain's cabinet will meet later on Monday as pressure grows on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant with a tightening of social restrictions before Christmas. Britain has reported record levels of COVID-19 cases, with officials and ministers warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

EU faces nuclear rift in decision on energy funds, future

The leaders of the European Union’s two most important nations faced reporters together during a joint news conference early Friday, a show of unity at the end of the EU's final summit of the year.Then two words - “nuclear energy” - intervened. Heading into the Christmas week, atomic power is a topic on which France and Germany broadly differ, and one that has become a big thorn in the side of the EU as the 27-nation bloc decides whether to include nuclear-generated energy among the economic activities that qualify for sustainable investment.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who took office...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Polish household power bills to rise by 24% in 2022

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Customers of Polish energy companies Enea (ENAE.WA), PGE (PGE.WA), Tauron (TPE.WA) and Energa (ENGP.WA) will have to pay around 24% more for energy in 2022, based on tariffs approved by Poland's Energy Regulatory Office on Friday. The tariff increase amounts to about 21 zlotys ($5.14) net...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Tunisia opposition condemns extension of parliament freeze

Opponents of Tunisian President Kais Saied on Tuesday slammed his decision to extend a months-long suspension of parliament, accusing him of dealing another blow to the country's nascent democracy. Saied had on Monday vowed to press on with reforms to Tunisia's political system, months after he sacked the government, froze the legislature and assumed wide-ranging executive powers. The former law professor announced an 11-week "popular consultation" to produce "draft constitutional and other reforms" ahead of a referendum next July 25. That will mark one year since his power grab, which came as the North African country was mired in political and economic crises compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.
WORLD
Reuters

Harvard-educated Petkov elected as Bulgaria's prime minister

SOFIA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Bulgarian lawmakers on Monday voted in Kiril Petkov, a Harvard-educated entrepreneur, as prime minister and approved the lineup of his broad coalition government, ending months of political deadlock in the European Union's poorest member state. Petkov, 41, whose new centrist faction We Continue The Change...
POLITICS
naturalgasworld.com

Norway’s power sector plagued by higher prices

New power generation will not be able to keep up with demand growth, which is being driven partly by oil and gas sector electrification, according to Statnett. The Norwegian electricity grid is under pressure from a lack of capacity and higher prices for coal and natural gas in Europe, state-run grid operator Statnett said December 10. Th...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Bulgaria's PM-designate announces graft-fighting govt

Bulgaria's PM-designate Kiril Petkov, whose new anti-graft party won general elections last month, said on Saturday he hoped to take office on Monday as the head of a four-party coalition, ending months of political deadlock in the poorest EU country. "The project of Kiril Petkov -- a bringer of hope for Bulgarians -- arrives at a good moment as no party has an interest in new elections," analyst Dimitar Ganev said.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Bulgaria's Centrist PP Party Seals Deal for Coalition Government

SOFIA (Reuters) -Bulgaria's new centrist We Continue The Change (PP) party said it had sealed a broad coalition deal with socialist, populist and centre-right factions on Friday after eight months of political paralysis. The agreement, which will put a regular government with a four-year term in place after two interim...
POLITICS
Reuters

Bulgaria's PM-designate sees coalition cabinet in office next week

SOFIA, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s centrist Prime Minister-designate Kiril Petkov told the president on Saturday he had put together a broad coalition government that was ready to take office on Monday to end a prolonged political impasse in the Balkan country. Petkov’s We Continue The Change (PP) party,...
POLITICS
raleighnews.net

Bosnian Serb Parliament Votes To Advance Secessionist Bid

SARAJEVO -- The Bosnian Serb parliament has adopted a set of steps that would strengthen a secessionist bid to withdraw from state-level institutions despite warnings from the West. Lawmakers on December 10 voted 49-3 on starting a procedure for Bosnia-Herzegovina's Serb-dominated entity to withdraw from the Bosnian army, security services,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

251K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy