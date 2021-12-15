ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Metro to to gradually return nearly half of the 7000-series railcars to passenger service” after “pause for 90 days without further release of additional cars until all aspects of the new inspection cycles are fully established”

Cover picture for the article“Metro announced that it has reached another step in the process to restore the 7000-series railcars to service. The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) has informed Metro that it has no technical objections to the final plan submitted to gradually return nearly half of the 7000-series railcars to passenger service with...

Washington Times

Metro to return 7000-series rail cars to service

The Washington-area’s Metro system said Tuesday that a safety commission has accepted its plan to phase back into service the 7000-series railcars, which make up most of the fleet and were taken off the tracks following a derailment in October. The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) told Metro that...
TRAFFIC
WJLA

7000 series train reintegration will be gradual, Metro officials say

DC metro officials said they hope to have a timeline soon as to when those 7000 series rail cars will be returned to service. However, the reintegration of 7000 series train cars will be gradual. Metro pulled the cars after a blue line derailment in October. Last month, crews inspected...
TRAFFIC
DCist

Metro Safety Commission Approves Plan For Return Of 7000-Series Trains

Dec. 9: Senate Committee Wants Records From Metro On 7000-Series Train Wheel Issues. Dec. 9: Metro Says 7000-Series Trains Will Return Gradually, But Unclear Exactly When. Nov 22: Metro Service Will Continue To Be Reduced Until End Of Year. Nov. 16: Metro Invited Media To See How It Inspects 7000-Series...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Phased return of West Midlands Metro services after cracks found

Some tram services in the West Midlands are set to resume next week after being suspended for a month. No trams have been running on the network between Birmingham and Wolverhampton after cracks were discovered on vehicles. Operator West Midlands Metro said nearly half of the fleet had been repaired,...
TRAFFIC
mymcmedia.org

Metro Phases 7000-Series Cars Back into Service Following Derailment

Metro gradually is returning to use its 7000-series railcars, which had been pulled in mid-October following a derailment on the Blue Line due to problems with the fleet’s wheel assembly. The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) told Metro it had no technical objections to its plan to begin using...
TRAFFIC
thedcpost.com

Metro Starts Bringing 7000-Series Trains Back to Service After Inspection

Metro began the restoration process of its 7000-series trains, putting the first railcar back on tracks last week. In October, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) withdrew all 748 of its 7000-series railcars from service as the result of an inspection into the fleet’s wheel assembly following a derailment on the Blue Line.
TRAFFIC
WUSA9

Some 7000-series Metro trains back in service, WMATA says

WASHINGTON — Some 7000-series Metro train cars returned to service Friday after months of being out of commission after a derailment on the Blue Line back in October. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said in a tweet that the first 7000-series train reentered service under Metro’s new inspection protocols.
WASHINGTON, DC
