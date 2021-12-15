ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Science

Meltwater influences ecosystems in the Arctic Ocean

Science Daily
 6 days ago

Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research. In the summer months, sea ice from the Arctic drifts through Fram Strait into the Atlantic. Thanks to meltwater, a stable layer forms around the drifting ice atop the salty seawater, producing significant effects on biological processes and marine organisms. In...

www.sciencedaily.com

allthatsinteresting.com

11 Of Ancient Earth’s Most Unbelievable Prehistoric Animals

Maybe Bigfoot doesn’t exist — or maybe he does. But in any case, a similarly gigantic beast did once walk the earth. Gigantopithecus blacki, a prehistoric giant ape, could give Bigfoot a run for his money. Like Bigfoot, however, G.blacki is elusive. Scientists have few fossils of them, and the...
WILDLIFE
Futurity

As melting increases, killer whales hang out longer in Arctic Ocean

Underwater microphones placed off the western and northern coasts of Alaska show that killer whales have spent more time than previously recorded in the Arctic, following the decrease in summer sea ice. Killer whales are intelligent, adaptive predators, often teaming up to take down larger whales as prey. Continuous reduction...
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Winter Is Coming Paradox: Researchers Uncover the Surprising Cause of the Little Ice Age

Cold era, lasting from early 15th to mid-19th centuries, triggered by unusually warm conditions. New research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst provides a novel answer to one of the persistent questions in historical climatology, environmental history, and the earth sciences: what caused the Little Ice Age? The answer, we now know, is a paradox: warming.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

A Massive New Source of Greenhouse Gases is Rapidly Warming Up the Planet

In the cold regions of eastern Siberia, an abundant type of permafrost rich in organic material was discovered by scientists to have been a massive new source of nitrous oxide (N2O), one of the greenhouse gases that heats up our planet. This Pleistocene-age, Siberian permafrost called Yedoma, with ice content...
EARTH SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Earth Science
NewsBreak
Science
unh.edu

Arctic Air

Arctic regions far from the world’s industrial hubs can harbor air pollution of their own that makes it harder to breathe. With a new research grant, UNH scientists are heading to Fairbanks, Alaska to study the mysterious mechanisms of wintertime air pollution and then develop science modules about it for middle-school students.
DURHAM, NH
Cosmos

Melting glaciers could create new habitats for salmon

In evolutionary biology, the adage “move, adapt or die” is a concise summary of the options presented to any given species in the face of environmental change. Given that conditions on Earth are never stable – the planet has shivered through five significant ice ages to date – these different options are always simmering away in the background for every species.
SCIENCE
ecowatch.com

We Are Failing the Arctic Report Card

The 2021 Arctic Report Card is in, and it’s not looking good. The region continues to warm twice as fast as the rest of the planet, and this is having a direct impact on communities both near and far from Earth’s northernmost ecosystem, according to the annual report from the NOAA-led Arctic Program.
ENVIRONMENT
Science Daily

Greenland’s nutrients changing, with global impact

Phytoplankton are arguably the most important organisms in the ocean. Directly or indirectly, almost all life in our global waters depends on their activity. In a new study, a team of researchers have mapped how the activity of these microscopic plants affects critical waters around Greenland, which impact important regional fisheries and even nutrient availability around the globe.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Climate change is intensifying extremes also in the oceans

Anthropogenic climate change is becoming increasingly noticeable, in Switzerland most recently during the summer of 2021, which was marked by heavy rains and flooding. It has long been known that global warming is causing not only longer and more intense heatwaves, but also, depending on the region, more severe droughts, rains and storms. Moreover, these kinds of extreme weather events increasingly occur in combination, compounding each other.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Sea-ice derived meltwater stratification slows the biological carbon pump: results from continuous observations

The ocean moderates the world's climate through absorption of heat and carbon, but how much carbon the ocean will continue to absorb remains unknown. The North Atlantic Ocean west (Baffin Bay/Labrador Sea) and east (Fram Strait/Greenland Sea) of Greenland features the most intense absorption of anthropogenic carbon globally; the biological carbon pump (BCP) contributes substantially. As Arctic sea-ice melts, the BCP changes, impacting global climate and other critical ocean attributes (e.g. biodiversity). Full understanding requires year-round observations across a range of ice conditions. Here we present such observations: autonomously collected Eulerian continuous 24-month time-series in Fram Strait. We show that, compared to ice-unaffected conditions, sea-ice derived meltwater stratification slows the BCP by 4 months, a shift from an export to a retention system, with measurable impacts on benthic communities. This has implications for ecosystem dynamics in the future warmer Arctic where the seasonal ice zone is expected to expand.
EARTH SCIENCE
Science Daily

Study of Antarctic ice’s deep past shows it could be more vulnerable to warming

Insights into how the West Antarctic Ice Sheet responded to a warmer climate millions of years ago could improve predictions of its future. The new study, led by Imperial College London scientists, examined the status of Antarctic ice sheets during the Early Miocene, around 18-16 million years ago, which experienced both warm and cold periods. During warmer periods, sea level rose by up to 60 metres -- the equivalent of melting all the ice currently on the Antarctic continent.
EARTH SCIENCE
Science Daily

After thousands of years, an iconic whale confronts a new enemy

For millennia, vast expanses of the Arctic Ocean have been untouched by humans, ocean where narwhals and other marine mammals lived undisturbed. Now that climate change is causing sea ice to melt, there has been an uptick of human activity in the Arctic. This has resulted in significantly more noise from an array of human sources, including seismic surveys, mine blasts, port projects and cruise ships.
ANIMALS
Science Daily

Ocean acidification and warming disrupts fish shoals

Researchers from the University of Adelaide have found that the way fish interact in groups is being upset by ocean acidification and global warming. "Fish show gregarious behaviour and cluster in shoals which helps them to acquire food and for protection against predators," said project leader Professor Ivan Nagelkerken from the University of Adelaide's Environment Institute and Southern Seas Ecology Laboratories.
SCIENCE

