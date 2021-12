Star Trek’s William Shatner went to space, now you get to watch all about it. Star Trek’s very own William Shatner went to space with former Amazon head Jeff Bezos, and subscribers to Amazon’s Prime Video service will be able to learn all about it on Dec. 15. The documentary will focus on Shatner’s travel on the Blue Origin flight, who became the oldest human being to go to space at 90-years-old.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO