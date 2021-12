This Saturday and Sunday, the Mobile Symphony Orchestra will be holding their annual Christmas concert ‘Joy To The World’ at the Saenger Theater in Downtown Mobile. Many classical holiday songs will be played during the show including ‘Silent Night’, ‘Away In A Manger’, ‘O Tannenbaum’, ‘O Holy Night’ and more! This year, the Mobile Symphony Orchestra will have a special guest performing with them, soloist Ricardo Rivera. Scott Speck, Musical Director for the Mobile Symphony Orchestra describes what the addition of Rivera means to this year’s holiday concert, “Singing is such an important part of our holiday tradition, and this year we welcome the marvelous baritone Ricardo Jose Rivera to Mobile. Ricardo joins us for a celebration of the most beloved traditional Christmas music, including some Latin holiday favorites, and even an operatic aria or two”

