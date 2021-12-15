ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm a Black woman and the metaverse scares me – here’s how to make the next iteration of the internet inclusive

By Breigha Adeyemo
Stamford Advocate
 3 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Marginalized people often suffer the most harm from unintended consequences of new technologies. For example, the algorithms that automatically make decisions about who gets to see what content or how images are interpreted...

Securing The Metaverse—What’s Needed For The Next Chapter Of The Internet

Although the metaverse may still seem like an undefined concept to many, like everything else touched by technology it will need security—likely a lot of it. While the metaverse promises a new in-depth virtual experience that could change the way we work, play and, in general, interact with each other, its reliance on virtual and augmented reality, digital devices and different digital social platforms may have implications for a variety of security concerns from hardware in a headset to personal data privacy issues.
