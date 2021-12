Lunchbox decided to go see Santa, not with his kids, but by himself as a bit for The Bobby Bones Show. He went to the mall in Nashville, TN and stood in line to see Santa. While he was waiting in line, several parents and workers looked at him wondering where his kids were. But when it was Lunchbox’s turn to go up they all realized he was being serious about seeing Santa himself. So Santa patted his knee when Lunchbox got close as an invitation to sit on his lap.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO