Rob Stringer to Receive Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award

By Paul Grein
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Music Group chairman Rob Stringer will receive the 2022 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons award. Stringer will be honored at Clive Davis‘ and the Recording Academy’s Pre-Grammy Gala on Sun, Jan. 30, 2022, the evening before the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The event will be held at its customary home,...

