On Monday night you’re going to have a chance to see The Voice season 21 finale officially kick off — but who is going to win?. Let’s start things off here by setting the table: There are five acts still left in this competition, and they include four solo artists and one trio. Ariana Grande’s team is officially done, but you still have two from Team Blake, one from Team Legend, and two from Team Kelly. This show be a fun showdown!

TV SHOWS ・ 8 DAYS AGO