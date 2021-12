YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Health Department will start administering booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine to teenagers aged 16 and 17 on Tuesday. On Thursday, the CDC expanded its booster recommendation to include 16- and 17-year olds. Up until this week, its recommendation was only for those ages 18 and up.

