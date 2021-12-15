Could GDPR policy erase your games? It happened to an Ubisoft customer

After months of behind-the-scenes movement, NFTs are finally making their way into mainstream video games — whether you want them or not. Ubisoft has revealed the first step in its vision for NFTs via Ubisoft Quartz, a new program launched in beta. For its first implementation of the project, players will be able to acquire cosmetic items, dubbed Digits, in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. These “limited edition” items have a serial number engraved into them, which makes them “unique.” A video accompanying the announcement also notes that the items “remember their owner’s name,” implying that those who get a free item or buy one later actually own it.

