Could GDPR policy erase your games? It happened to an Ubisoft customer

After a rough year for Ubisoft, including lawsuits and recent workplace misconduct, the company is planning to capitalize on the growing NFT phenomenon. Beginning with the less-than-stellar "Ghost Recon Breakpoint," Ubisoft hopes to turn the technology into in-game cosmetics. Starting Dec. 9 at 1 PM ET, PC players can claim the free NFTs from Ubisoft's newly-launched Quartz platform, and the company expects more drops to continue through 2022. However, while Ubisoft maintains its new venture is "creating an ever-greater connection between you and the game worlds you love," the internet is torn on how it feels. Here's why Ubisoft's Gaming NFTs are causing an uproar and setting Twitter ablaze.
