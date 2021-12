Many holiday festivals in the state of Minnesota continue through the end of the year. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON today. She says Holidazzle is back this year in Minneapolis after taking the year off last year. Hayes says they are including a ferris wheel, carousel and giant slide under the skyline as well as the Holidazzle Yeti, fireworks to go along with food and drinks. The Holidazzle takes place December 17-19.

