The Pittsburgh Penguins (16-8-5) bombarded the Buffalo Sabres in the first period and a good chunk of the second, but like their 2-1 loss back on Nov. 16, the Penguins didn’t fill the net behind a journeyman Buffalo goaltender. It looked the Penguins were on their way to an easy sixth-straight win, but they failed to crack Malcolm Subban despite 21 shots in the first period and complete control. Evan Rodrigues and Brock McGinn scored goals but Buffalo scored two in the final 28 minutes of regulation to force overtime.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO