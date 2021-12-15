ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Globes Is A No-Go For NBCU In 2022 - But The $43M Loss May Be A Good Thing

 3 days ago

With legacy TV companies seeking all kinds of revenue alternatives -- streaming, sports betting operations, or even revenues from digital assets -- what remains for linear TV?. Sports programming does. But another key area are annual one-time specials, mostly live shows. Big live award shows have grown to be important pieces...

www.mediapost.com

Primetimer

Golden Globe nominations were met with a tepid response

Only a handful of nominees reacted to earning a Globes nomination, such as WandaVision, which made passing mention of it in a tweet celebrating its Critics Choice noms. Pose co-creator and showrunner Steven Canals was one of the few to react soon after via Twitter, starting off with excitement then calling it "bittersweet." "They’ll likely be the last of our recognition for the final season," Canals tweeted. "And it comes from an organization that hasn’t always been inclusive of the folks centered on our show." Billie Eilish and Finneas, meanwhile, learned of their Golden Globe nomination with excitement live on The Howard Stern Show. As Variety notes," there were no press releases sent en masse with statements thanking the HFPA and saluting co-stars and filmmakers. Also absent were the emotional reaction calls between journalists and nominees, still recovering from their shock at the big news. Instead, when Variety reached out to the nominated studios and publicists for top talent, most messages went unanswered or were met with a 'no comment.'" ALSO: Snoop Dogg should announce everything after announcing Golden Globe nominations.
MOVIES
KTLA

Snoop Dogg called on to announce Golden Globe nominations

After widespread criticism forced the organization that puts on the Golden Globes to lose its televised award show and overhaul its membership, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association nevertheless went ahead announcing nominees for film and television awards on Monday despite a skeptical entertainment industry. Just as it’s done for many years, the HFPA gathered reporters at the […]
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Good News For WandaVision With Golden Globes Noms, Not So Much For Other Disney+ Marvel Shows

With awards season in full swing across the world of cinema and (to a lesser degree) TV, this week marked the yearly reveal of Golden Globe Award nominations. The 79th annual event is set to take place on January 9, 2022, even though it presumably won't be airing on NBC this time around due to the diversity-geared backlash. And while awards ceremonies historically have not been very kind to superhero fare, Disney+'s MCU efforts are helping to change that stereotype, with the highly acclaimed WandaVision once again making the biggest waves. Well, the spinoff-bound superhero saga pretty much made the only waves for Marvel and Disney+.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Golden Globes 2022: Nominees Go Silent on Social Media After Backlash

It’s a very different year for the Golden Globes in 2022, and the awards won’t be televised on NBC, but nominees were still announced on December 13. With the controversy surrounding the Golden Globes in 2022, will we be getting any reactions from the nominees? It doesn’t look like it, through statements or social media posts. (This will be updated if that changes.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer to Host 2022 Critics Choice Awards (TV News Roundup)

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced that Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer will co-host the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, which air on The CW and TBS on Jan. 9, 2022 at 7 p.m. Diggs is known for starring as Sam Bennett in the ABC medical drama “Private Practice.” Other prominent credits include appearing in the film “Brown Sugar” and the original Broadway production of “Rent.” Currently, he stars on The CW drama “All American.” Byer first broke out with her appearance on MTV’s “Girl Code” and has since become known for hosting the competition series “Nailed It!” and “Wiped Out!,” the...
CELEBRITIES
droid-life.com

YouTube TV Really Just Lost ESPN, Disney, and ABC (Updated)

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. YouTube TV hasn’t confirmed this with a public statement yet, but if you login to your account, you’ll likely notice that all of the Disney family of channels are now gone. It actually happened, folks. YouTube TV and Google said that the service may lose Disney, ESPN, ABC, and other affiliated networks if a deal wasn’t reached today, December 17, and they appear to have not reached one.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Carol Mendelsohn, Universal TV Land Dramas at NBC, CBS

Former CSI showrunner Carol Mendelsohn has set a pair of drama projects at broadcast networks. Mendelsohn, whose eponymous production company is based at Universal Television, will executive produce a legal thriller called Honor at NBC and a crime drama titled Body Farm at CBS. Universal TV is producing both, and Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz, her partner at Carol Mendelsohn Productions, will be executive producers. Honor, which has a script commitment from NBC, is based on a Swedish series (Heder) and follows four brilliant, brash legal minds who push the limits in fighting for underdogs, the disenfranchised and the powerless. The thriller will delve...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

2022 Primetime Emmys Awards Season Calendar

The Television Academy has officially shared its 2022 Emmy calendar, and not a lot has changed from last year. Emmy nominations will be announced on Tuesday, July 12 — which is the same time they were announced this past year — and there’s no word yet on an exact date for the Creative Arts Emmy ceremonies and Primetime Emmys event in September. NBC has the rights to the Emmy telecast this year, as part of the four-wheel system, which means it’s likely that the ceremony will be held on a Monday. That’s because NBC airs NFL Sunday Night Football — and...
NFL
Digital Trends

YouTube TV couldn’t have picked a worse time to lose ESPN

There’s never a good time for a streaming service to lose channels. Not for you, not for the service. But YouTube TV’s potential loss of the Disney-owned channels — which, among other things, comprises ABC, FX, ESPN, and of course, Disney — could be devastating for what is believed to be the second-largest live TV streaming service in the United States, with more than 3 million subscribers at one point.
NFL
thesfnews.com

“Belfast,” “The Power Of The Dog” Lead Golden Globes Nominees

HOLLYWOOD—Well, I am quite surprised that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is still going through with a 2022 ceremony for the Golden Globe Awards after a massive controversy that organization endured in 2021 and in previous years about diversity issues in its membership. The interesting element is rather any celebrities are planning to attend the ceremony on January 9 and we know NBC dropped hosting duties for the ceremony and it is still up in the air rather any network will pick up the ceremony for it to televise for audiences.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Tina Fey Reportedly Replacing Weekend Update's Colin Jost Due to COVID Outbreak

It looks like Tina Fey is returning to 30 Rock. Saturday, the official Twitter account announced a change in plans for the December 18th episode. At the time, the show announced no live audience would be allowed at the table as a precautionary measure due to rising numbers of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Now, new reports suggest there's been a COVID outbreak amongst the cast and crew to the live sketch comedy.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

YouTube TV Fans Upset About Losing Disney Networks

YouTube TV fans woke up to not having the Disney networks they've enjoyed like ESPN or ABC. The changes were hinted earlier this year as both companies were negotiating rights again. Previously the streaming video giant said that they were hoping to have this all resolved before this point arrived. However, the two parties were not able to hash something out. While that all may be well and good, it remains a fact that users are not happy about missing their sports games and family programming this morning. As more people cut the cord over the last decade, navigating the streaming landscape became more and more difficult. Googling where certain titles were available is now a necessity and doesn't figure to improve in the short term. Here's what YouTube TV had to say previously about their situation with Disney.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
DesignerzCentral

Oprah and Ellen’s shock: ‘Meghan used us!’

When it comes to doing talk shows, it doesn’t get much bigger than sitting on the couches of Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres. And now that Meghan Markle has ticked both off her list, she’s ready to take the next step – launching her own chat program that will blow everyone out of the water!
CELEBRITIES

