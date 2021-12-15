TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad announce the expansion of their cooperation agreement for future technologies and Electric Vehicles
Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad today announced that they are extending and expanding their long-term partnership with the joint development of new platforms and future technologies, including Electric Vehicles. Based on this decision, TVS Motor Company's scope will include the design...
