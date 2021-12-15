ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

New E-book on Reviving Small-Scale Development in Your Community

By Post Contributor
pagosadailypost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article…And are the answers to those two questions the same?. Up until the past few decades, if you didn’t build your own home or place of business, you likely weren’t that far removed from the person who did. They might have been your neighbor, relative, or acquaintance. America’s great cities and...

pagosadailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

The Benefits of Intentionally Scaling Your Startup

When launching a company, the desire to grow quickly can be overwhelming, but successfully moving a company to the next level means carefully stabilizing a business model as well as proving viability. Without attention to these necessary details, along with finances, intelligent hiring and other operational needs, you run the risk of becoming one of the 50% of startups that fail by their fourth year. Focusing on being intentional in scaling a startup will help ensure that you tackling all these tasks appropriately, which then allows you to laser-focus on product development and other elementals.
ECONOMY
claremont-courier.com

Small-scale shop tailored toward active city-podcast

For the last 12 years, including their time at the Harvard building adjacent to Bardot, residents have gotten to know Donna Daniel and her daughter Katie. The duo manage and operate both of the similarly named businesses, The Grove Clothing and The Grove Home. Almost every day since September 2009, the ladies have been spotted behind the counter, on the sales floor, or running between their two Grove shops on Indian Hill Boulevard.
CLAREMONT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
grit.com

Building home-scale self-reliance begins with a small step.

As we enter the close of the second year since the COVID-19 outbreak, many are facing this holiday season worrying less about what to put under the tree and more about how to cope with supply chain shortages. No doubt the start of 2020 marked the end of a comfortable...
HOME & GARDEN
albuquerqueexpress.com

Egypt hosts fair to help small-scale handicraft makers

FAYOUM, Egypt, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Fayoum Governorate in central Egypt hosted a one-day fair on Friday to help small-scale artisans and handicraft producers boost their sales. The annual event, which was held for the second year and organized by Fayoum Art Center in Tunis village in Fayoum, drew...
ADVOCACY
bloomberglaw.com

Women, Minority Entrepreneurs Fill Revived Small Business Panel

Relaunched SBA council to make agency more diverse, inclusive. Council on Underserved Communities disbanded during Trump administration. The Small Business Administration relaunched an advisory committee Tuesday intended to help the agency be more equitable and inclusive as the face of entrepreneurship features more women and people of color. The Council...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Book#D
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
MarketWatch

Travel company Mondee is going public by merging with SPAC Ithax in deal valued at about $1 billion

Mondee Inc., a San Mateo, California-based travel company, is going public via a merger with Ithax Acquisition Corp. , a special-purpose acquisition corporation backed by the founder of Ithaca Capital and the principals of Axia Ventures. The deal is valued at about $1 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2022, at which point the combined company will be named Mondee and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "MOND." The company was founded in 2011 by Prasad Gundumogula, who is its current CEO, and initially focused on the private airfare market. It has since expanded to...
SAN MATEO, CA
Business Times

Cash Incentives In Place Of Fourth Stimulus Check: Where To Find Yours

As the fate of a fourth stimulus check hangs in the balance, state and local governments are experimenting with new ways to get free money into the hands of those in need. There are no strings attached to these payouts, unlike stimulus checks. You can usually claim the recurring payment with little effort, and you can use it for anything you want. A number of cities and counties already have pilot programs in place.
POLITICS
itechpost.com

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
ELECTRONICS
CBS Pittsburgh

Deadline Approaches For Pennsylvania Property Tax And Rent Rebate Program

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue’s deadline for older and disabled residents to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2020 is approaching. Normally, the deadline to apply for the rebates is in June but funding allowed the deadline to be extended to Dec. 31. The rebates are available for Pennsylvanians over age 65, widows and widowers 50 and older, and people with disabilities 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded. Those eligible are being encouraged to file their applications online through the commonwealth’s myPATH portal. Previously, all applicants were required to file a paper application. More information on eligibility and applications can be found on the myPATH portal at this link. Local Sen. Jim Brewster’s office is also offering help applying.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Tennessean

Nuclear energy is the best solution for combatting climate change | Opinion

As an East Tennessean now residing just outside of Washington DC, I’m very proud of my home state’s contributions to clean energy.  Tennessee is the home of the Oak Ridge National Laboratory— also known as the Tennessee Valley Authority — and plenty of outstanding institutions of higher education that are leading the way to create sustainable, zero emission energy.  ...
NASHVILLE, TN
Chicago Tribune

BMO Financial Group buying Bank of the West for $16 billion

BMO Financial Group is buying San Francisco-based Bank of the West for $16.3 billion, doubling the retail footprint of BMO Harris Bank and expanding it to 32 states. The deal, announced Monday, will add more than 500 Bank of the West branches and $105 billion in assets, giving Chicago-based BMO Harris national heft and a significant entry into California, where most of the newly acquired ...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy