• The Monmouth County Park System will host a Yarn Bee on Jan. 8 from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel. All are welcome to attend and work on their own project. Knit or crochet at your own pace; farm staff will be on hand to assist those who need a little extra help. Bring your own supplies. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. The cost is $5 per person; cash or check only. Details: 732-842-4000.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO