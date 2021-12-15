School bus involved in crash north of Indian Land High School in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A school bus was involved in a crash in Lancaster County Wednesday morning, causing significant delays on Highway 521 north of Indian Land High School.

A photo from the scene shows a car crashed into the rear of the school bus in the northbound lanes of 521. Traffic was backing up in both directions.

(photo by Brain Christiansen)



(photo by Brain Christiansen)

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for FOX 46 News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

FOX 46 Charlotte is working to learn additional information and whether anyone was injured in the collision.

This is a developing story . FOX 46 News will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.