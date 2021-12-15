ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, SC

School bus involved in crash north of Indian Land High School in Lancaster County

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A school bus was involved in a crash in Lancaster County Wednesday morning, causing significant delays on Highway 521 north of Indian Land High School.

A photo from the scene shows a car crashed into the rear of the school bus in the northbound lanes of 521. Traffic was backing up in both directions.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rBWzU_0dNSj9Rw00
    (photo by Brain Christiansen)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ldcxC_0dNSj9Rw00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r4DbY_0dNSj9Rw00
    (photo by Brain Christiansen)

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for FOX 46 News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

FOX 46 Charlotte is working to learn additional information and whether anyone was injured in the collision.

This is a developing story . FOX 46 News will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Massive fire at QVC Distribution Center in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Crews from multiple counties are battling a massive fire at the QVC Distribution Center located on QVC Boulevard, off Highway 64 in Rocky Mount. Officials have not released much information at this point and have not said if there are any injuries. Reports across social media say the majority of […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster County, SC
Sports
Indian Land, SC
Education
County
Lancaster County, SC
Indian Land, SC
Sports
City
Indian Land, SC
Lancaster County, SC
Traffic
Lancaster County, SC
Education
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 person shot, killed outside apartment building near UNC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A person was found shot to death outside of an apartment building near University City early Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting call near the 1100 block of Gold Rush Boulevard just before 12:10 a.m. Monday. A person was found […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Traffic Accident#Indian Land High School#Fox 46 News Alerts
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man, 45, arrested for assaulting, choking his mother after wrecking her car in South Carolina

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County arrested a 45-year-old man on Thursday after he assaulted his mother and choked her into unconsciousness. Deputies said the 72-year-old victim suffered “significant injuries” after she told them that her son had beaten and choked her after admitting that he damaged her car. An incident report […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
Country
India
Fox 46 Charlotte

Body of child, 10, found in burned SC home

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — A child’s body has been found after a fire was put out in a burning home in Aiken, authorities said. Traci Smith, 10, died Wednesday of smoke/soot inhalation and thermal injuries, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said. When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames, The State newspaper reported. After the […]
AIKEN, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Deputy injured, Taylorsville man arrested after stealing patrol vehicle, leading law enforcement on chase in Alexander County: Sheriff

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and a man is now facing a slew of charges after stealing a patrol vehicle and leading law enforcement in an early morning chase throughout Alexander County, the sheriff’s office said. The ordeal began around 2:30 a.m. Friday, […]
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

$5K REWARD: Armed and dangerous man accused of gunning down Shelby teen in her front yard wanted by U.S. Marshals

SHELBY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The U.S. Marshals announced they’re offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in the murder of a Shelby teen in November. Authorities said 20-year-old Santana Eaves, Jr., who is considered armed and dangerous, drove by 16-year-old Skyteria Poston’s house on Nov. 9, […]
SHELBY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy