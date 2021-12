What a crazy day of weather on Wednesday, December 15th. We went from wearing shorts and T-shirts in Mid-December to bundling up in winter gear in just a matter of hours. At 3 PM on Wednesday it was 73* in Cedar Rapids, setting a new record high for not just December 15th, but for the entire month of December. Until Wednesday, it had never reached 70* in Cedar Rapids in the month of December. The prior daily record was 55* set in 1957. The prior all-time December high temperature for Cedar Rapids was 69* set in 1998.

