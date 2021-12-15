Why Uniti Group Has Big Upside Potential

Cornerstone Building Brands has seen some mixed, but generally positive, financial results in recent years. Although some parts of the world are experiencing population declines, the planet as a whole is expected to see more people in it in the future than in the past. In the US alone, for instance, population is expected to expand by at least 100 million by the end of the century. And with that rise in population will come the requirement for more physical infrastructure. This includes residential properties and various non-residential ones as well. One interesting play to consider on this trend is a firm called Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR). In recent years, due to a combination of organic growth and growth by means of acquisition, the company has expanded its top line considerably. And while net profitability for the company has suffered as of late, its cash flow picture has been generally positive. This year is looking to be a bit mixed, but when you consider just how cheap shares are today, it seems to me that this enterprise could exhibit significant upside for shareholders who buy in now.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO