Watervliet, NY

CDPHP opens first standalone pharmacy in Watervliet

By Richard Roman
 4 days ago

Previously, this story said the pharmacy would open in downtown Albany, the location is in Watervliet. The story has been updated to reflect that.

WATERVLIET, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Wednesday, CDPHP has opened its first standalone retail pharmacy in Watervliet. ConnectRx Hometown, formerly Hometown Healthcare Pharmacy will continue to serve patients both within the Watervliet location and via home delivery to local residents.

Officials say CDPHP has transformed to best serve the needs of the local community, not just its members. ConnectRx is one of the only retail pharmacies in the region that will provide free home delivery to neighboring areas, including temperature-controlled, life-saving medications such as insulin.

CDPHP is proud to be able to address local pharmacy desert concerns with the grand opening of ConnectRx Hometown. Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused, and community-based not-forprofit that offers insurance health plan’s to members in 29 counties throughout New York.

5 things to know this Monday, December 20

More than 250 kids in Albany County were given gifts as part of the Hilltown Christmas with help from the Albany County Sheriff's Department, early signs of omicron could look like a cold, and Matt Mackey said it will be a quiet week leading up to Christmas.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Traffic advisory signal repairs in Clifton Park

The Clifton Park Highway Department is making repairs and restoring the traffic signals' functionality at the intersection of Moe Road and Clifton Park Center Road. Officials say on Sunday, a two-car accident occurred at the intersection that left the signal box and traffic lights damaged and as a result, are non-functioning.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
New REDC grants support vital local community projects

Saratoga and Washington's counties are to receive more than $9.7 million in funding for 14 important community projects through Round XI of the Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) initiative. Officials say the influx of state funds can assist communities recovering from the economic crisis caused by the pandemic to ensure local projects are completed.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NY COVID latest: Sunday, December 19, 2021

NEW YORK — Find the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state and New York City, including data on positive cases and other indicators, and information from local officials. NYC mayor holds COVID briefing Mayor Bill de Blasio and Mayor-elect Eric Adams held a COVID-19 briefing Sunday afternoon, amid a sharp uptick […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
More than $130 million in federal funding for New York's airports

U.S. Senators announced more than $136,977,897 in federal funds have been allocated through the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for 59 airports across New York State. The 2022 Fiscal Year funding can be used for improvements related to runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections, and roadway projects.
ALBANY, NY
