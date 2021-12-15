CDPHP opens first standalone pharmacy in Watervliet

Previously, this story said the pharmacy would open in downtown Albany, the location is in Watervliet. The story has been updated to reflect that.

WATERVLIET, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Wednesday, CDPHP has opened its first standalone retail pharmacy in Watervliet. ConnectRx Hometown, formerly Hometown Healthcare Pharmacy will continue to serve patients both within the Watervliet location and via home delivery to local residents.

Officials say CDPHP has transformed to best serve the needs of the local community, not just its members. ConnectRx is one of the only retail pharmacies in the region that will provide free home delivery to neighboring areas, including temperature-controlled, life-saving medications such as insulin.

CDPHP is proud to be able to address local pharmacy desert concerns with the grand opening of ConnectRx Hometown. Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused, and community-based not-forprofit that offers insurance health plan’s to members in 29 counties throughout New York.

