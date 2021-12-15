ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pink "Holly Dolly Christmas" party for kids

Cover picture for the articleAnyone here have Dolly Parton Christmas specials on repeat this time of year? Michelle Rogers Styling took things to a whole new level with this “Holly Dolly Christmas” party she whipped up for her little one Amriel, who’s a big Dolly fan herself. Cutest theme ever, right? See all the details...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Christmas Tree#Photography#Motion Laser Design#Cruella#Design Styling#Prop Haus Florals
