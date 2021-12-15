Pink "Holly Dolly Christmas" party for kids

"Hard Candy Christmas" was originally written by Carol Hall and became popular in the Broadway musical The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas. In the film adaptation of the musical, Dolly Parton plays Miss Mona and is featured as a solo singer on the song's refrains. Parton released her version of the song in 1982, and it peaked at No. 8 on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 1983. While the song isn't exactly a song about Christmas, Parton and Kenny Rogers added it to their 1984 record Once Upon A Christmas. Parton also performed the song on Bob Hope's Christmas Special in 1988.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO